  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

West Cork whale watchers are being treated to large gatherings during 'low season'

Whale activity has increased since April with a number of humpback whales spotted off the West Cork coast.

By Adam Daly Sunday 20 May 2018, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,526 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4012025
A minke whale breaching in the wild
Image: Shutterstock/JMarieL
A minke whale breaching in the wild
A minke whale breaching in the wild
Image: Shutterstock/JMarieL

THE LARGEST GATHERING of minke whales has been sighted in the waters off Galley Head in West Cork, according to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.

Throughout April, sighting reports from skipper Colin Barnes of Cork Whale Watch routinely estimated between 20 to 40 minke whales per trip.

On Sunday 29 April, when the seas were calmer, Barnes estimated even more mammals, in excess of 50 minkes at some counts.

MinkeWhaleGalleyHead Minke whale sighting off the coast of West Cork Source: Pádraig Whooley

According to Pádraig Whooley – the IWDG’s sightings officer – there hasn’t just been an increase in minkes. Barnes last trip also recorded three or four humpback whales and 100s of common dolphins.

”It is remarkable how the month of April extending into May, which was once considered by us whale watchers to be low season for any species, is rapidly becoming one of the busiest times of the year.”

Whooley says the reason there are so many minke whales here is that there is plenty of food for them.

”The whales have found an area where there is an abundance of prey, underpinning that they may be a far more complex reasoning behind it, that probably nobody on the planet understands.

There is an abundance of food at the moment, it seems mostly the food is sand eels.

The minke whale is Ireland’s most frequently observed whale species with Irish waters serving as a good feeding ground for them.

But the breeding grounds for the minke whales in the North Atlantic remains a mystery according to Whooley.

”Whales similar to other mammals, tend to give birth in warmer climates, but no one knows where these whales are actually born.”

MinkeWhaleGalleyHead2 Source: Pádraig Whooley

The IWDG has recently identified the same individual whales in both Irish and Icelandic waters, often in the same year.

Later this month the group will spend a month exploring Icelandic waters, aiming to locate humpback whales and other whale species to obtain more photo identification.

”We know that Ireland and Iceland share a whale population, and this expedition aims to build on these findings. We will sail to Iceland at the end of May on the IWDG research vessel Celtic Mist.”

There are a number of whale watching events around the country, as part of biodiversity week, which are free to everyone. Find out more here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married
178,549  143
2
Hospital staff member sacked for accessing Ed Sheeran data
69,149  27
3
Woodie's is revamping its stores as part of an Apple-inspired reboot
44,033  49
Fora
1
'There is no gym for your face': Tech founder Pat Phelan's million-euro bet on cosmetic clinics
1,312  0
2
This World Economic Forum exec has a warning for Ireland ahead of the next industrial revolution
620  0
3
Aer Lingus faces the industrial relations watchdog over its lost-property outsourcing
593  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Pro14 semi-final
74,685  81
2
As it happened: Chelsea vs Man United, FA Cup final
35,843  28
3
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
34,177  111
DailyEdge
1
13 of the best tweets about the royal wedding
13,493  2
2
15 reactions to the American bishop who gave a sermon from his iPad at the royal wedding
11,182  0
3
Which TK Maxx bargain beauty product are you?
3,956  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman reported missing after incident where 'female pedestrian was forced into car'
Woman reported missing after incident where 'female pedestrian was forced into car'
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
DUBLIN
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
LEINSTER
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
ABORTION
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead
Micheál Martin: 'The argument is that if we legislate for abortion we'll become like England. That's not true. This is Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie