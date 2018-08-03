This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 3 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe election

Mnangagwa won 50.8% of the vote, ahead of Nelson Chamisa of the opposition MDC party on 44.3%.

By AFP Friday 3 Aug 2018, 7:10 AM
1 hour ago 2,117 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4162315
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT EMMERSON Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe, has narrowly won the country’s landmark election, results showed early this morning, in an outcome set to fuel fraud allegations as security forces patrolled the streets to prevent protests.

Mnangagwa won 50.8% of the vote, ahead of Nelson Chamisa of the opposition MDC party on 44.3%, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said.

“Mnangagwa, Emmerson Dambudzo, of ZANU-PF party is therefore duly declared elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” announced ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba.

Mnangagwa won by the smallest of margins, after needing more than 50% of the vote to secure victory without a second-round run-off.

He quickly took to Twitter to say he was “humbled” to have won the election, hailing it as a “new beginning” for the country.

Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams. This is a new beginning.

Since independence from Britain in 1980, Zimbabwe has known only two presidents – Mugabe, who ruled with an iron fist for 37 years, and his erstwhile right-hand man Mnangagwa, who was appointed after Mugabe was forced out by the military in November last year.

Zimbabwe was braced for public reaction to the election results – the first since the ousting of Mugabe – after a deadly crackdown on protesters.

Six people were killed on Wednesday when troops fired live rounds against MDC demonstrators alleging the vote had been rigged.

Soldiers and police cleared central Harare ahead of the results, shouting at pedestrians and traders to leave the area, as the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) repeatedly alleged that ZANU-PF was stealing the election.

Opposition anger

Moments before the official announcement, MDC spokesman Morgan Komichi denounced the vote count as “fake” as he took to the stage at the ZEC results centre before being removed by police.

After Mnangagwa was declared the winner, he told AFP that his party rejected the outcome.

“We will take this to the courts,” he said.

Police and soldiers were on the streets of Harare overnight, but there were no reported protests and few public celebrations when the results were announced after midnight.

Turnout was high at over 80% in most of the country’s 10 provinces.

“What they have been trying to do of late is to play around,” Chamisa told reporters hours before the final results.

“That is rigging, that is manipulation, trying to bastardise the result, and that we will not allow.”

Yesterday, the army had guarded ZANU-PF headquarters, while armoured personnel carriers, water-cannon trucks and police anti-riot vans took positions outside the MDC headquarters.

Monday’s vote was meant to turn the page on years of brutal repression under Mugabe, end Zimbabwe’s international isolation and attract foreign investment to revive the shattered economy.

Mnangagwa had promised a free and fair vote after the military ushered him to power when Mugabe was forced to resign in November.

In the parliamentary election, also held on Monday, ZANU-PF won easily.

Before the violence, European Union observers declared they found an “un-level playing field and lack of trust” in the election process.

Election observers from the Commonwealth issued a statement after Wednesday’s clashes to “denounce the excessive use of force against unarmed civilians”.

“It means our suffering will continue,” Emion Chitsate, a security guard at a shopping centre in the Waterfalls district of Harare, said of the result.

“It’s the same ZANU-PF which brought us to where we are.”

History of election violence

Under Mugabe’s rule, elections were often marred by fraud and deadly violence.

ZEC chairwoman Chigumba, a high court judge, has flatly rejected allegations of bias and rigging.

The ZEC website was unable to publish results after it was hacked during the week.

Mugabe (94) voted in Harare on Monday alongside his wife Grace after he stunned observers by calling for voters to reject ZANU-PF, his former party.

The campaign and polling day were lauded as relatively peaceful and open.

Mnangagwa was the clear election front-runner, benefitting from tacit military support and state resources. But Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor, sought to tap into the youth and urban vote.

Mnangagwa was allegedly involved in violence and intimidation during the 2008 elections when then opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai pulled out of the run-off after attacks claimed the lives of at least 200 of his supporters.

The president must now tackle mass unemployment and an economy shattered by the Mugabe-backed seizure of white-owned farms, the collapse of agriculture, hyperinflation and an investment exodus.

Previously solid health and education services are in ruins and millions have fled abroad to seek work.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gardaí track down driver who made 'choice hand gesture' at officers carrying out speed check
76,094  119
2
Temperatures in Spain and Portugal could top 48 degrees
57,866  82
3
What county got the most sunshine during June and July? Met Éíreann has been crunching the numbers
47,356  41
Fora
1
Guinness is planning a new gastropub in the lab behind Hop House 13
319  0
2
Meet the man behind the Monaghan farm selling duck to the Chinese
196  0
3
Applegreen is pushing further into the UK after a 'transformational' buyout
168  0
The42
1
Incredible Ireland into Hockey World Cup semi-finals after shootout drama against India
47,399  83
2
As it happened: Ireland v India, Women's Hockey World Cup quarter-finals
40,873  42
3
Tipperary's All-Ireland winning management team step down after three seasons in charge
29,980  33
DailyEdge
1
Jennifer Aniston on being deemed 'damaged goods' for not having children
6,862  2
2
Sarah Jessica Parker is currently on an extremely typical Irish family holiday in Donegal
6,550  3
3
9 of the best reactions to Donald Trump thinking you need ID to buy groceries
6,063  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FACEBOOK
Taoiseach says there's 'no evidence of a land bubble' in Ireland
Taoiseach says there's 'no evidence of a land bubble' in Ireland
'The time for apologies is over': Facebook launches inquiry following Dispatches programme
'Bad' accounts like Resisters and Aztlan Warriors shut down by Facebook ahead of US midterms
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ find cannabis worth â¬135,000 after stopping man's car in Leitrim
Gardaí find cannabis worth €135,000 after stopping man's car in Leitrim
Galway man arrested in New York following €40,000 cocaine seizure
Teenage boy arrested near Liverpool after 14-year-old girl dies after taking drugs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie