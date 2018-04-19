  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish nonprofits: Most are located in Dublin, and the sector takes in €12bn a year

A report published today has looked at the scale and value of the Irish not-for-profit sector.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,271 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3964879

LESS THAN ONE percent, or under 750 people working in all Irish nonprofits are paid over €70,000, a report on Irish nonprofits has said.

The report compiled by Benefacts is based on the publicly available filings of Ireland’s entire population of nonprofit companies, which includes registered charities.

Of that cohort of nonprofits, 44% is made up of 44% of quasi-public bodies.

There’s a marked contrast in the pay between the 69,000 people employed in 330 quasi‑public bodies and the 89,000 employed in all 4,200 other nonprofits for which employment data is available.

Of the nonprofit quasi-public bodies, 10% of that sector earn over €70,000 a year; in the rest of the nonprofit sector (56%) 0.8% receive pay of over €70,000.

Table nfp Source: Understanding Ireland’s Third Sector

The report threw up a number of interesting findings, including that 80% of the economic turnover of the not-for-profit sector is concentrated in 3.5% of the largest organisations (i.e. universities and voluntary hospitals, etc).

Unsurprisingly, the government is the biggest source of funding for nonprofits, accounting for €5.5 billion.

At about €103 million donations are from Irish and international philanthropic institutions, and represents a tiny fraction of the sector’s €12.1 billion turnover.

The nonprofit sector employs 158,000, and receives 8% of the Exchequer spend.

Who are these nonprofits?

The breakdown of Ireland’s 29,000 nonprofits per sector/genre, is as follows:

Nonprofits Source: Understanding Ireland’s Third Sector

Nonps Source: Understanding Ireland’s Third Sector

Here’s an interesting breakdown of where they are in the country:

Map of Ireland Source: Understanding Ireland’s Third Sector

The author of the report, Benefacts managing director Patricia Quinn, said that because the nonprofits sector is “so large and diverse, it is easy to miss the economic significance of this sector”.

But it would be wrong simply to represent this sector in terms of economic metrics.
Nonprofits of all kinds, small as well as large, define the kind of society we have made for ourselves and our families to live in.

“Besides giving expression to a myriad of cultural and recreational interests, they provide an essential social infrastructure for civic engagement, empowerment, advocacy and community building” she said.

You can find the report on the Benefacts website here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
TV star Dale Winton dies aged 62
65,682  32
2
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
63,290  0
3
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
57,544  47
Fora
1
Dublin Airport plans a retail rejig with more fashion at Terminal 1
417  0
2
Months after launching its first spot, WeWork is opening another Dublin co-working space
227  0
3
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has dumped plans for a major UK retail tie-up
144  0
The42
1
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
48,828  24
2
Young Irish defender forced to retire just eight months after captaining Hull City
44,666  12
3
All Blacks speak out against Israel Folau's homophobic comments
31,964  136
DailyEdge
1
A Wexford fashion designer used the window of Selfridges in London to protest the 8th amendment
11,704  6
2
So, Victoria Beckham's birthday cake was literally just a melon and some strawberries
8,212  4
3
Emily Ratajkowski explained why Chrissy Teigen wasn't invited to her wedding
6,908  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ seize estimated â¬1 million worth of cannabis in Finglas
Gardaí seize estimated €1 million worth of cannabis in Finglas
Drug dealer caught after being spotted leaving boxes of cocaine at telephone pole
Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about giving women quaaludes before sex
GARDAí
Man arrested over death of Romanian man (49) found injured in Tallaght park
Man arrested over death of Romanian man (49) found injured in Tallaght park
Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since early January
22-year-old woman sustains serious injuries after being hit by a car in Swords
DUBLIN
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
Teenage girl missing from Dublin since Monday
ESRI
Ireland's health workers take the most sick days due to their work
Ireland's health workers take the most sick days due to their work
Poll: Should the minimum wage be raised?
After we increased the minimum wage in 2016, unemployment didn’t go up (contrary to warnings)

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie