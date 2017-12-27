PHOTOS: Here are National Geographic's best images of 2017

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC IS known for producing some of the best photography in the world â€“ from intimate portraits to stunning wildlife and landscape images.

The magazine has compiled a list of its best images of 2017, all of which can be viewed on its website. Here is a selection of the work:

"The best thing about being a girl is now I don't have to pretend to be a boy." â€“ Avery Jackson, Kansas City, Missouri Source: ROBIN HAMMOND, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in In Their Words: How Children Are Affected by Gender IssuesÂ in January 2017.

A tourist on a boat in Laguna San Ignacio reaches into the water in the hope of petting a grey whale Source: THOMAS P PESCHAK, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Baja Californiaâ€™s Recipe for Saving Fishing CommunitiesÂ in September 2017.

Colin Murdoch, who manages the deer population at Reraig Forest, near Loch Carron, feeds stags to spur antler growth Source: JIM RICHARDSON, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published inÂ What Will Become of Scotlandâ€™s Moors?Â in May 2017.

People in Allende marking the Day of the Dead, when Mexicans honour their ancestors Source: KIRSTEN LUCE, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in How the US Triggered a Massacre in MexicoÂ in July 2017.

Rose Dena, 85, attempts to clean what is left of her home in the mountains of southern Haiti more than a month after Hurricane Matthew made landfall in October 2016 Source: ANDREA BRUCE, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Inside the Hidden Dangers of Life Without ToiletsÂ in October 2017.

Emperor penguins head for the open ocean in search of food Source: LAURENT BALLESTA, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Deepest Dive Ever Under Antarctica Reveals a Shockingly Vibrant WorldÂ in July 2017.

Geladas huddle for warmth Source: JEFFREY KERBY AND TREVOR BECK FROST, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Where the Worldâ€™s Only Grass-Eating Monkeys ThriveÂ in April 2017.

Darshan Panesar, a research assistant, and nine-year-old Amelia Tong demonstrate technology which psychologist Kang Lee uses in his studies about lying (University of Toronto) Source: DAN WINTERS, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Why We Lie: The Science Behind Our Deceptive WaysÂ in June 2017.

A 10-month-old jaguar cub in Brazilâ€™s Pantanal region Source: STEVE WINTER, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Inside the Hidden World of JaguarsÂ in December 2017.

In a shelter in Vrindavan in India, Lalita (right) bears the cropped hair and white wrap her culture once considered obligatory for widowhood. Shelter manager Ranjana, a much younger widow, is less constrained by traditional customs. Source: AMY TOENSING, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in For Widows, Life After LossÂ in February 2017.