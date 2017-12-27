  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 28 December, 2017
PHOTOS: Here are National Geographic's best images of 2017

The magazine is known for producing some of the best photography in the world.

By Ã“rla Ryan Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 11:00 PM
3 hours ago 11,195 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3762320

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC IS known for producing some of the best photography in the world â€“ from intimate portraits to stunning wildlife and landscape images.

The magazine has compiled a list of its best images of 2017, all of which can be viewed on its website. Here is a selection of the work:

01-best-18NineLives_2048.adapt.1190.1 "The best thing about being a girl is now I don't have to pretend to be a boy." â€“ Avery Jackson, Kansas City, Missouri Source: ROBIN HAMMOND, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in In Their Words: How Children Are Affected by Gender IssuesÂ in January 2017.

02-best-baja-marine-park-one.adapt.1900.1 A tourist on a boat in Laguna San Ignacio reaches into the water in the hope of petting a grey whale Source: THOMAS P PESCHAK, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Baja Californiaâ€™s Recipe for Saving Fishing CommunitiesÂ in September 2017.

04-best-7-scottish-moors-deer-forest-antlers-estate-stalking.adapt.945.1 Colin Murdoch, who manages the deer population at Reraig Forest, near Loch Carron, feeds stags to spur antler growth Source: JIM RICHARDSON, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published inÂ What Will Become of Scotlandâ€™s Moors?Â in May 2017.

11-best-01-making-massacre.adapt.945.1 People in Allende marking the Day of the Dead, when Mexicans honour their ancestors Source: KIRSTEN LUCE, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in How the US Triggered a Massacre in MexicoÂ in July 2017.

14-best-12-sanitation-andrea-bruce.adapt.945.1 Rose Dena, 85, attempts to clean what is left of her home in the mountains of southern Haiti more than a month after Hurricane Matthew made landfall in October 2016 Source: ANDREA BRUCE, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Inside the Hidden Dangers of Life Without ToiletsÂ in October 2017.

15-best-under-antarctica-emperor-penguins.adapt.945.1 Emperor penguins head for the open ocean in search of food Source: LAURENT BALLESTA, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Deepest Dive Ever Under Antarctica Reveals a Shockingly Vibrant WorldÂ in July 2017.

16-best-09-gelada-baboons-huddle-ethiopia-guassa-grass.adapt.945.1 Geladas huddle for warmth Source: JEFFREY KERBY AND TREVOR BECK FROST, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Where the Worldâ€™s Only Grass-Eating Monkeys ThriveÂ in April 2017.

21-best-lies-lyring-research-child-development.adapt.945.1 Darshan Panesar, a research assistant, and nine-year-old Amelia Tong demonstrate technology which psychologist Kang Lee uses in his studies about lying (University of Toronto) Source: DAN WINTERS, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Why We Lie: The Science Behind Our Deceptive WaysÂ in June 2017.

27-best-jaguar-trafficking-south-north-america-threats-8.adapt.945.1 A 10-month-old jaguar cub in Brazilâ€™s Pantanal region Source: STEVE WINTER, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in Inside the Hidden World of JaguarsÂ in December 2017.

32-best-Widows_22.adapt.945.1 In a shelter in Vrindavan in India, Lalita (right) bears the cropped hair and white wrap her culture once considered obligatory for widowhood. Shelter manager Ranjana, a much younger widow, is less constrained by traditional customs. Source: AMY TOENSING, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

This photo was originally published in For Widows, Life After LossÂ in February 2017.

About the author:

About the author
Ã“rla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

