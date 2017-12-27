PHOTOS: Here are National Geographic's best images of 2017

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC IS known for producing some of the best photography in the world â€“ from intimate portraits to stunning wildlife and landscape images.
The magazine has compiled a list of its best images of 2017, all of which can be viewed on its website. Here is a selection of the work:
This photo was originally published in In Their Words: How Children Are Affected by Gender IssuesÂ in January 2017.
This photo was originally published in Baja Californiaâ€™s Recipe for Saving Fishing CommunitiesÂ in September 2017.
This photo was originally published inÂ What Will Become of Scotlandâ€™s Moors?Â in May 2017.
This photo was originally published in How the US Triggered a Massacre in MexicoÂ in July 2017.
This photo was originally published in Inside the Hidden Dangers of Life Without ToiletsÂ in October 2017.
This photo was originally published in Deepest Dive Ever Under Antarctica Reveals a Shockingly Vibrant WorldÂ in July 2017.
This photo was originally published in Where the Worldâ€™s Only Grass-Eating Monkeys ThriveÂ in April 2017.
This photo was originally published in Why We Lie: The Science Behind Our Deceptive WaysÂ in June 2017.
This photo was originally published in Inside the Hidden World of JaguarsÂ in December 2017.
This photo was originally published in For Widows, Life After LossÂ in February 2017.
