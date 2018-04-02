Here's What Happened Today: Easter Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- One of the three teachers’ unions says schools across the country will be shut down if the government does not restore equal pay for young teachers.
- Police were attacked by youths armed with petrol bombs in Derry ahead of an unauthorised nationalist parade commemorating the Easter Rising.
- The Minister for Justice has said he will review legal protections offered to complainants in cases of rape.
- Equipment worth thousands of euro was stolen from a mountain rescue team’s base in Sligo.
- A threat by a section of the UDA against a Belfast-based journalist has been condemned by the NUJ.
- A Lithuanian trucker was refused bail after he appeared in court charged over a €1.8 million drugs seizure at Dublin Port.
- A new survey has revealed that many motorists are still seeing increases in premiums.
- An Irish footballer has apologised for a tweet sent following the Belfast rugby rape trial.
WORLD
#RIP: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died aged 81, triggering an outpouring of tributes to one of South Africa’s defining and most divisive figures.
#WASHINGTON CALLING: US President Donald Trump proposed a White House meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they spoke on the phone last month.
#PATCH: In a rare interview, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company will need “a few years” to fix data privacy issues.
#MIDDLE EAST: The Palestinian death toll following last week’s mass protest on the Gaza-Israel border has risen to 18.
PARTING SHOT
Ahead if a protest march this Saturday against homelessness, Focus Ireland has teamed up with leading Irish rapper Nugget from Ballyfermot to create this song, Stand Up.
