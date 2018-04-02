Here's What Happened Today: Easter Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Republican Sinn Fein members dressed in uniform in the Garden of Remembrance before an Easter march in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Winnie Mandela (left) and Coretta Scott King in Soweto, South Africa. (Sept., 1986) Source: Greg English/PA Images

#RIP: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died aged 81, triggering an outpouring of tributes to one of South Africa’s defining and most divisive figures.

#WASHINGTON CALLING: US President Donald Trump proposed a White House meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they spoke on the phone last month.

#PATCH: In a rare interview, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company will need “a few years” to fix data privacy issues.

#MIDDLE EAST: The Palestinian death toll following last week’s mass protest on the Gaza-Israel border has risen to 18.

PARTING SHOT

Ahead if a protest march this Saturday against homelessness, Focus Ireland has teamed up with leading Irish rapper Nugget from Ballyfermot to create this song, Stand Up.