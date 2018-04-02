UDA threat against journalist condemned

A UDA mural on the Newtownards road in Belfast. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

A THREAT BY a section of the UDA against a Belfast-based journalist has been condemned by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and political parties in Northern Ireland.

It is understood the threat was issued because of the journalist’s reporting on criminal activity associated with the paramilitary group.

Sinn Féin’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said she condemns the threat “outright” and called for the threat to be lifted immediately.

I condemn outright the UDA threat against a local journalist. This threat should be lifted immediately and all political leaders should show support for this journalist. There is no place for UDA or any paramilitary group in our society. Needs to be challenged head on. — michelle oneill (@moneillsf) April 2, 2018 Source: michelle oneill /Twitter

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson has also condemned those responsible for the threat made against the journalist.

“Paramilitary activity and threats of this nature have absolutely no place in our society. To seek to cause fear is something that should belong to Northern Ireland’s past.

“Society upholds Freedom of the Press. Nobody should feel intimidated as a result of the work they do,” he said.

The NUJ has said journalists must be allowed to work “without fear of intimidation or threat of violence”.

In a statement the union said it believed the threat was a “credible threat of violence, confirmed by the PSNI”, adding that it is concerned for the safety of the journalist and those close to them.

The union has offered support and assistance to the journalist.