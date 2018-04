SINN FÉIN’S DEPUTY leader Michelle O’Neill has said a vote on Irish unity should happen within the next five years.

Speaking at an Easter commemoration in Belfast she said Brexit had exposed the “undemocratic nature of partition”.

“Sinn Fein believes there should be a referendum vote on Irish unity within the next five years,” she said.

