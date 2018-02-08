Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Abdul Mateen Durrani shows his baby brother Muhammad artwork from 'Blueprints' - an exhibition of work by children seeking asylum. Source: University College Cork

An inquest into the death of Portuguese MMA fighter Joao Carvalho ruled his death as misadventure

ruled his death as misadventure A woman the centre of a rape trial in Belfast said she had “absolutely no complaint” with one of four men at an after party at Paddy Jackson’s home

said she had “absolutely no complaint” with one of four men at an after party at Paddy Jackson’s home Mr Justice Peter Charleton said he would have to consider whether a letter setting out the Garda Commissioner ’s legal position in May 2018 was “a mistake”

’s legal position in May 2018 was “a mistake” Gardaí launched an investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Balgaddy

to death in Balgaddy A review of Luas Cross City service around O’Connell Bridge will be held after a new longer tram caused even more issues this morning

service around O’Connell Bridge will be held after a new longer tram caused even more issues this morning The boxing management company that was co-founded by Daniel Kinahan has said it will not be hosting any more events in the Republic of Ireland

that was co-founded by Daniel Kinahan has said it will not be hosting any more events in the Republic of Ireland Living in an area with a high level of radon exposure increases the risk of lung cancer diagnosis

increases the risk of lung cancer diagnosis Met Éireann has forecast snow, frost and ice for the country this evening.

WORLD

A 102.34 carat white diamond, described as the rarest white diamond ever to come to market, at Sotheby's in New Bond Street, London. Source: Nick Ansell via PA Images

#BROKE AFTER BREXIT: A Brexit where no deal is agreed would cost the UK economy an enormous £80 billion (€91 billion), a leaked analysis claims.

#FRANCE: Environment minister Nicolas Hulot has furiously fended off rumours of sexual harassment, two weeks after another member of the cabinet was accused of rape.

#WHITE HOUSE: White House staff secretary Rob Porter – a near-constant fixture at President Donald Trump’s side – has resigned from his post, after two ex-wives publicly accused him of domestic abuse.

PARTING SHOT

Source: RollingNews.ie

So, this is a weird one involving fossil fuels, the Green Party and ‘the goddess of pop’, Cher.

Today, the government lost a vote to stop a bill that would place a ban on fossil fuel exploration off the Irish coast. If the bill passes all stages through the Houses of the Oireachtas, it would make Ireland the fourth country in the world to implement the ban.

But before that vote was cast, the bill got support from an unexpected source – American superstar Cher. She retweeted a tweet from the Green Party that called on the Taoiseach to back the legislation, and replied to it: “Hell to the yeah”.

If you don’t ask, you won’t get.

