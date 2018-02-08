Snow forecast tonight as temperatures set to dip to -2

MET ÉIREANN HAS said that temperatures are set to plunge this evening, forecasting snow, frost and ice throughout the country.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued, beginning at 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.

Scattered snow showers are forecast, with accumulation of less than 3cm. Showers are set to be more frequent in the west and north of the country.

Today will be generally dry and bright, with rain and drizzle to persist in south Leinster and Munster.

There’ll be a frosty start to Friday, leading to a bright and cold day with wintry showers becoming more isolated as the day goes on.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be cold and unsettled with further snowfall and icy and frosty conditions.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, but with spells of wetter and windier weather.

The cold is set to continue into next week then, with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures to “remain below normal, with the ongoing risk of some wintry falls”.