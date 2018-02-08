Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN an investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Balgaddy last night.

The 52-year-old received serious stab wounds at Buirg an Rí Walk in the west Dublin suburb at around 10.20pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was then arrested shortly after midnight. He is currently being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination, and the Garda Technical Bureau are at the scene.

A post-mortem is set to take place later today and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident and are urging anyone with information to contact them at Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7382, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.