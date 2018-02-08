  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 8 February, 2018
Ireland on a path to being the 4th country in the world to ban fossil fuel exploration

Costa Rica, Belize and France have already implemented similar measures to end oil activity in their waters.

By Christina Finn Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 12:01 AM
5 hours ago 6,548 Views 36 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/James Jones Jr
Image: Shutterstock/James Jones Jr

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to lose a vote on proposed legislation which would place a ban on fossil fuel exploration off the Irish coast.

Solidarity-People Before Profit’s Petroleum and Other Minerals Development (Amendment) Climate Emergency Measures Bill aims to stop the issuing of any new licences for the exploration of fossil fuels.

Costa Rica, Belize and France have already implemented similar measures.

The Bill sets out that the government must:

  • Ensure regard is had to national and global environmental considerations when issuing licences, undertakings and leases under the Petroleum and Other Minerals Development Act 1960

These considerations include:

  • The annual average global temperature, the monthly mean level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere

If passed today, Ireland will be on the path to become the fourth country in the world to implement a ban on the exploration of fossil fuels.

The government is set to be defeated in the vote today, with Fianna Fail, Sinn Féin and Labour all stating they will be supporting the Bill.

TD Bríd Smith, who introduced it to the House yesterday, said pressure is now on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

A government spokesperson, however, confirmed the Bill will be opposed.

Smith said passing this Bill to the next stage would “send a signal globally” that Ireland takes climate change seriously.

“The Taoiseach recently said that Ireland has been a laggard in regards to our responsibilities – this is the opportunity now for Varadkar to put his money where his mouth is,” she said, adding:

This is only the first small step in the fight against climate change but it is an important one as it would send a message around the world. Ireland needs to take this action and send a message to the world that we are taking climate change seriously and are willing to take the action needed to combat it.

“The measures contained in this Bill are modest and are in line with the government’s policy. So there is no reason why the government should oppose this bill,” said Smith.

Oil and gas

Solidarity TD, Paul Murphy, said climate change is not just something for future generations to worry about.

“It is a threat to people now. If the government is serious about tackling climate change they must support this Bill and put the environment over private profits,” he added.

Murphy said: ”If fossil fuels continue to be burnt at the current rate, we will break through the two degree Celsius level which was agreed at Paris. There will be an average global temperature increase of around five degrees. Climate scientists estimate that at least 80% of the known fossil fuel deposits must be left in the ground, unused.”

Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughten, who sits on the Joint Committee on Communications, Climate Action and Environment with deputy Smith, said she had no fixed view on whether fossil fuels should be banned permanently in legislation.

Naughten said Smith might be surprised to hear that both their views on the issue are rather similar, stating that “ideally” she should would like to see the use of fossil fuels as “a thing of the past”.

However, she said Smith’s Bill should not continue to the next Stage as it has not been considered in a “holistic fashion”.

She said expert witnesses should be able to give evidence on the issue, and only after the pros and cons are considered should legislation be drawn up.

Reliance on fossil fuels

Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley said his party would be supporting the Bill, saying it would lead to a strong shift away from the reliance on fossil fuels.

He said Fianna Fáil believes the government should be doing more to deal with the threat of climate change, stating that to look away and continue with business as usual would be “one of the greatest acts of negligence”.

“The introduction of the Bill by Smith forces all in power to acknowledge the threats facing the world when it comes to carbon emissions,” he said.

Dooley accused the government of “shying away” from their responsibilities to deal with the issue. While he said Fianna Fáil is supporting the Bill, it wants a number of concerns to be addressed at Committee Stage.

A number of exploration leases are already in place, he pointed out, adding that this legislation would ban all extraction licences. He said there are legal issues surrounding those companies who have already paid a lot of money for those licences, but he believes these issues can be teased out and addressed at a later stage.

“If the government will not change, then others must forge ahead without them,” said Dooley.

A vote will take place today, and while it is expected to pass and proceed, there are concerns the government could block the Bill at a later stage or water it down at Committee Stage when amendments can be made to the wording.

Those who sponsored it hope it will have the same success of the private member’s bill on fracking which was signed into law last year.

