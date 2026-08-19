‘Trust your instinct’: Housing charity's rules for students to help avoid rental scams

A HOUSING CHARITY has shared its rules to help students avoid rental scams when searching for accommodation.

Threshold has partnered with the Irish Council for International Students (ICOS) and Aontas na Mac Léinn in Éirinn (AMLÉ) as part of its 2026 Scamwatch campaign.

Thousands of students are searching for accommodation ahead of the new academic year, and Threshold said many are facing “significant challenges finding affordable housing in an increasingly competitive rental market”.

It added that because student accommodation is in short supply, many students are “turning to the private rental market to find somewhere to live”.

“Limited availability, rising costs and the pressure to secure accommodation quickly can leave students more vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated scams,” warned Threshold.

Threshold, ICOS and AMLÉ are urging students to remain vigilant when searching for accommodation and to seek immediate advice if they encounter a suspicious advert or are unsure whether a property listing is genuine.

Threshold has developed a dedicated Scamwatch toolkit to support student unions, accommodation officers and others working directly with student renters.

These campaign materials, including resources translated into several languages, are designed to help students from Ireland and abroad identify warning signs and avoid rental scams.

Threshold’s campaigns officer Cat Clark remarked that students entering the rental market for the first time can be particularly vulnerable to scams, especially when they are under pressure to find somewhere to live before term starts.

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She noted that scammers take advantage of this urgency by creating fake adverts and using tactics designed to convince renters to hand over money quickly or risk losing their accommodation.

Clark added that the “advice remains straightforward: if it appears too good to be true, it likely is”.

Threshold’s three main rules to avoid rental scams includes:

Inspect the Property in Person: Visit the property in person and take a picture of the landlord or letting agent’s photo ID before making any payments. Don’t rely solely on online photos or virtual tours if possible. While this may not always be possible for international students securing accommodation from overseas, students should take extra care to verify the property and seek advice before transferring any money.

Visit the property in person and take a picture of the landlord or letting agent’s photo ID before making any payments. Don’t rely solely on online photos or virtual tours if possible. While this may not always be possible for international students securing accommodation from overseas, students should take extra care to verify the property and seek advice before transferring any money. Use Secure Payment Methods and a Contract: Use payment methods that offer protection. Avoid cash or transfers to unverified or foreign bank accounts. Get a written contract that outlines rent, deposits, and fees.

Use payment methods that offer protection. Avoid cash or transfers to unverified or foreign bank accounts. Get a written contract that outlines rent, deposits, and fees. Trust Your Instinct and Seek Help: If it feels off, it probably is. Don’t rush. If in doubt, contact Threshold for free, expert advice.

Threshold’s helpline is open Monday to Friday, 9am-9pm at 1800 454 454, or online at www.threshold.ie/get-help for any private renter in need of advice or support.

‘Scammers exploit urgency and uncertainty’

Meanwhile, it’s been warned that international students can face additional risks, as many are navigating an unfamiliar rental market, arranging housing from overseas or seeking support without an established support network in Ireland.

Orla Lehane, acting executive director at ICOS warned that “scammers can exploit that combination of urgency and uncertainty”.

She “strongly encourages students not to transfer money simply because they are afraid of losing an accommodation offer”.

She also warned that “we cannot separate the prevalence of rental scams from the wider shortage of affordable student accommodation”.

“When students are competing for a limited supply of housing, it creates exactly the kind of pressure that scammers can exploit.”

Daniel Walsh, president at AMLÉ, warned that students and families will be “immediately confronted with the depth of the student accommodation crisis” and that this can create a sense of urgency and leave students vulnerable to scammers.