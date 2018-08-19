The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIQUIDATION: Former employees have claimed Click.ie sold “faulty” phones.

2. #1979: People have been sharing their memories of the visit of Pope John Paul II to Ireland almost 40 years ago, from camping at the Phoenix Park to sitting in the Popemobile.

3. #TERRORISM: A man has been charged with attempted murder after crashing car into barriers in Westminster.

4. #CANNABIS: At least one Irish national is among those detained after a massive drugs seizure from Spanish police.

5. #GILI ISLANDS: As another earthquake rocks Indonesia, an Irish woman caught up in the earlier quake has revealed local devastation.

6. #WATER RESTRICTIONS: Irish Water asked for schools to reduce or turn off their water supplies during the drought.

7. #UNITED NATIONS: The late-Kofi Annan lashed out at global leaders in one of his final interviews.

8. #SIGN LANGUAGE: A sign language version of Amhrán na bhFiann will be performed at today’s All-Ireland hurling final.

9. #ANIMAL SAFETY: Dog owners have been warned about toxic algal scums after reported dog poisonings in the west.