'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin

Activists are now occupying 34 North Frederick Street in Dublin’s north inner city.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 17 Aug 2018, 2:37 PM
46 minutes ago 4,167 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4186902
34 North Frederick Street
Image: Hayley Halpin via TheJournal.ie
34 North Frederick Street
34 North Frederick Street
Image: Hayley Halpin via TheJournal.ie

HOUSING ACTIVISTS IN Dublin have taken over a second property in the north inner city, after the High Court ordered that persons occupying 35 Summerhill Parade must vacate the property by 8am this morning.

The group gathered outside the property at Summerhill Parade at midday today before marching towards another property on North Frederick Street.

Yesterday, Justice Miriam O’Regan yesterday granted PJ O Donnell (as trustee of the Pat O Donnell & Co Ltd Retirement and Death Benefit Plan) injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing at one of seven properties owned by the pension plan.

The properties are located at 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39 Summerhill Parade, Ballybough, in Dublin 1.

The court heard that of those houses number 35 was the only property occupied.

RTÉ reported earlier that an agent for the owner confirmed that no one was inside the building or any of the properties inspected this morning.

At midday, the group of activists who had gathered outside the property at Summerhill Parade made their way down Parnell Street, before stopping outside 34 North Frederick Street, close to the Garden of Remembrance.

Reading a statement to the crowd outside the property, a spokesperson for the occupants said that “the outpouring of support both locally and from further afield has given us hope for a strong, organised housing movement”.

“The government is not about to change this housing crisis – the people are. Summerhill was only the tip of the iceberg. We’re ready to keep going,” the spokesperson said.

With that in mind, we have decided to take 34 North Frederick Street, to continue to highlight the need for organised action against the crisis.

“The housing crisis is not a natural disaster. We do not need to accept that this is simply the way it is. But things won’t get better on their own – action is needed, by people and for people.”

It is unknown who and how many people are inside the property on North Frederick Street. However, a person wearing a mask could be seen at one of the windows of the building.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

With reporting by Aodhan O Faolain

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

