This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 2 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US Air Force base on lockdown after reports of an active shooter

Workers at Wright-Patterson were told to shelter in place on the base.

By Associated Press Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 7:38 PM
2 hours ago 5,558 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4162095
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

FEDERAL AND STATE authorities in armoured vehicles and unmarked cars swarmed onto a sprawling Air Force base in Ohio this evening amid reports of an active shooter at a medical centre.

Workers at Wright-Patterson were told to shelter in place on the base.

WHIO-TV reported that an announcement was made at the medical centre telling some people inside the building to leave with their hands on their heads.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it was among several agencies responding to the active shooter reports.

Wright-Patterson sent a tweet saying it was responding to “a reported incident”.

Stacey Geiger, with the base’s public affairs office. said the base was on lockdown but she had no other information to release.

Local police were directing traffic away from the base, which is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gardaí track down driver who made 'choice hand gesture' at officers carrying out speed check
63,964  108
2
Parent 'shocked' by child's poor maths grade loses racial discrimination case
59,930  0
3
Temperatures in Spain and Portugal could top 48 degrees
51,247  78
Fora
1
A handful of Irish angel investors scored a big payday backing salon software firm Phorest
332  0
2
Guinness is planning a new gastropub in the lab behind Hop House 13
238  0
3
Ireland is getting its first equity crowdfunding platform for startups
183  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v India, Women's Hockey World Cup quarter-finals
36,968  41
2
Incredible Ireland into Hockey World Cup semi-finals after shootout drama against India
22,777  56
3
Tipperary's All-Ireland winning management team step down after three seasons in charge
22,571  30
DailyEdge
1
Jennifer Aniston on being deemed 'damaged goods' for not having children
5,193  2
2
9 of the best reactions to Donald Trump thinking you need ID to buy groceries
4,889  1
3
10 Instagrams to follow if you need some style inspo for Electric Picnic
4,383  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
HSE
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
State accused of 'hiding behind' Cervical Check scandal victims as they battle labs in court
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
HEALTH
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie