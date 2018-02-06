  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Newstalk 'failed to act in a timely fashion' after George Hook rape comments

The BAI has upheld a complaint filed over comments made by George Hook on-air on Newstalk.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 2:36 PM
2 hours ago 8,051 Views 91 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3836733
George Hook
Image: Sasko Lazarov via Rolling News
George Hook
George Hook
Image: Sasko Lazarov via Rolling News

THE BROADCASTING WATCHDOG has upheld a complaint made following comments made by broadcaster George Hook on Newstalk’s High Noon about the assault of a woman in the UK and the responsibility of women.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) also partially upheld a complaint made over on-air comments by Newstalk Breakfast presenter Paul Williams.

On air on 8 September 2017, Hook made remarks about the “personal responsibility” of rape victims and asked, “is there no blame now to the person who put themselves in danger?“.

The complainant said that it was not appropriate for the presenter to blame an alleged victim of sexual assault for the fact that she was raped. The complainant stated that “nobody would suggest that men who are mugged walking down Grafton Street in Dublin are responsible for being mugged” and that it is not appropriate for the presenter to blame women for rape rather than the rapist.

Newstalk noted that Hook and Newstalk issued an apology for the on-air remarks the following day. The broadcaster also noted that an internal process was undertaken and Hook had been suspended for a time.

Newstalk told the BAI that it did take strong remedial action following the comments made. It also said that all it can do is apologise again for the comments that were made, outline the steps taken to address them and note that it publicly apologised for the comments and accepted that they were “totally wrong and inappropriate”.

In its ruling published today, the BAI said that it decided to uphold the complaint.

The Committee was of the view that the broadcaster had failed to take corrective action in a timely fashion, action which may have ameliorated the undue offence caused.

Paul Williams 

Five other complaints to the BAI were upheld or partially upheld and six complaints were rejected.

The BAI has partially upheld a complaint about the language used by presenter Paul Williams on Newstalk Breakfast regarding the infamous water charges Jobstown protest of 2014.

The complainant stated that co-presenter Kieran Cuddihy read from an article in the Daily Mail newspaper on 27 July 2017, regarding an incident referring to then-Tánaiste Joan Burton being trapped in her car during the protest.

The complainant said that when Cuddihy had concluded reading the article, Williams then went on a rant using words to describe the protesters such a “bastards”, “assholes”, “thugs” and “bullyboys”. The complainant said this language was unacceptable from a journalist on air.

Newstalk responded to the complainant and said that the language used by Williams was inappropriate and apologised if it caused offence. An apology was read out on air at around 7.20am by Williams.

In its response to the BAI, Newstalk argued that the language was “justified for editorial and creative reasons, being the well-known style of the presenter and the heated topic being discussed”. Newstalk did, however, accept that the language used may have been unacceptable to some users.

In its ruling published today, the BAI said it decided to uphold the complaint in part.

The BAI committee said:

“It was the view of the committee that the manner in which the topic was handled by the presenter infringed on Principle 1 of the BAI Code of Programme Standards. This section of the Code does not prohibit the use of coarse and offensive language which may be in certain circumstances appropriate and justified.

However, in the case of this programme, the Committee considered the tone and vitriol of the presenter’s comments and the fact that they were largely directed at one individual (Mr Paul Murphy TD) and his supporters were not appropriate or justified on the basis of creative or editorial reasons or for other reasons.

Read: With ‘vulnerable’ children contacting strangers, government launches ‘internet safety resource’ for schools

More: Around 100 children moved to safety following Limerick crèche fire

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (91)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Icy showers and up to 3cm of snow forecast as authorities issue safety advice
71,313  48
2
Wall Street just took a huge plunge and traders are trying to stay calm
57,695  99
3
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
47,062  129
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think the National Broadband Plan will be delivered by 2022?
336  0
2
Donabate residents are fighting a plan to build 'overbearing' three-storey apartment blocks
267  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
163  0
The42
1
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
35,018  4
2
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
27,454  48
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
16,718  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
A Clonakilty man told Graham Norton a gas story about stealing his mother's car to go to the chipper when he was younger
17,469  1
2
"I just feel Irish": Jamie Dornan says Brexit keeps him awake at night
11,022  2
3
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
8,288  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from Gardaí over alleged social media post
Child porn: Gardaí seize 'tens of thousands' of images in 31 searches
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
IRELAND
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
"You realised you could do anything - go on any holiday you wanted."
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie