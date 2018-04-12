  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It is completely false to say abortion will take place right up until the end of pregnancy'

Dr Peter Boylan met with Health Minister Simon Harris today to discuss the risk associated with taking abortion pills.

By Christina Finn Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 7:54 PM
31 minutes ago 1,474 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3955243

“IT IS COMPLETELY FALSE to say abortion will take place right up until the end of pregnancy,” said Dr Peter Boylan today.

Health Minister Simon Harris and Arts Minister Josepha Madigan (who is tasked with driving Fine Gael’s referendum campaign) joined Dr Boylan today to discuss the medical harm posed to women by the Eighth Amendment.

The health minister said there was already a lot of “misinformation” being spread on the issue of late-term abortions.

Harris said the draft legislation (which will go through the Houses of the Oireachtas in the event the referendum is passed) includes a ban on late-term abortions, he explained.

“That is already the medical practice, he said, adding that doctors already do early deliveries once the foetus reaches viability.

Dr Boylan said foetal viability (which is the viability to survive outside the womb once a baby is born) is currently around about 23 or 24 weeks.

IMG_0953 Dr Peter Boylan, Minister Josepha Madigan, and Health Minister Simon Harris Source: Christina Finn

He said:

Leaving the Eighth Amendment in the Constitution is a very rigid way of dealing with medical problems and complications. That advantage of legislation is it is flexible. Viability has moved back from 28 weeks when I was training, now to 23 or 24 weeks.
There is no saying that it won’t go further and if we have legislation then we can reduce the time limit (which the draft legislation states is 12 weeks) by which an abortion would be legal.
In other words that foetal viability will be the measure of, beyond which, babies will be delivered and not aborted. So it is completely false to say abortion will take place right up until the end of pregnancy. Those babies will be delivered in the mother’s interest

Social media 

Harris said it is “very important” the public hear from medical experts throughout the referendum campaign and warned people about the falsehoods being spread via social media.

“We have heard a lot of misinformation in the campaign in relation to late term abortions,” said the minister, who added that the Referendum Commission has already acknowledged that it faces difficulties in challenging some of the untruths spread online.

Harris said this is an issue the government will consider in due course, but unfortunately, not in time for 25 May.

“What I would call everyone to do, regardless of what side of the argument you are on, is to provide factual information that they are willing to stand over… people want to hear from experts. There are reputable, known, named experts – people that are responsible for the delivery of babies, people who are responsible for the care of women in our maternity services, people like Peter Boylan and his colleagues in the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists,” said Harris.

Abortion pills 

In addition to speaking about the information in the campaign, the minister spoke about the dangers of the unsupervised use of abortion pills.

While Harris said people should not use illegal medicines, such as abortion pills, he pointed out that in reality, many Irish women are being forced to do so under the current regime.

Dr Boylan said abortion pills are being used without regulation or medical supervision, but added that when they are used under medical supervision they are “extremely safe”.

“But there are serious dangers when women take them without medical supervision. We have knowledge of women who have taken them in excessive dosage and that can result in catastrophe for a woman such as a rupture of the uterus with very significant haemorrhage.

“And if that happens in the privacy of a woman’s home or perhaps in an apartment somewhere, that can have very, very serious consequences for women. So it’s really important that these tablets are regulated and licensed and dealt with in a supervised way, in the interests of the health of women in the future,” he said.

Head of the Fine Gael referendum campaign Minister Josepha Madigan said that Fine Gael would not be putting up any of its own Vote Yes posters.

She said the Taoiseach, many ministers and councillors will campaign for a yes vote in the referendum.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Garda arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was spotted driving erratically with burst tyre
101,064  50
2
Cork school investigating list that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'
65,235  63
3
Man accused of murdering estranged wife Joanne Lee found dead in Mountjoy Prison
60,842  8
Fora
1
The midlands' long-awaited tourism brand has finally been revealed
277  0
2
A top economist says there are 'shades of the Celtic Tiger' about Ireland's housing market
221  0
3
Aer Lingus owner IAG is considering buying low-cost airline Norwegian
194  0
The42
1
Incredible late drama as Ronaldo's last-gasp penalty sends Real Madrid into Champions League semis
45,017  120
2
Roma chairman fined for diving into historic fountain during last night's celebrations
35,273  32
3
Offaly boss Stephen Wallace looking at eight-week ban
17,897  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
Vogue Williams accidentally revealed her baby's gender live on Cutting Edge
6,571  3
2
Ryan Reynolds took the piss out of Hugh Jackman's anniversary message to his wife on Twitter
5,950  2
3
John Legend was quizzed about Chrissy Teigen, and he played an absolute blinder
5,807  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
Facebook has started giving Irish users tips to spot fake news
Mark Zuckerberg among the 87 million Facebook users whose data was sold
MARK ZUCKERBERG
'Um, uh, no': Zuckerberg flummoxed when asked to share his own personal details
'Um, uh, no': Zuckerberg flummoxed when asked to share his own personal details
Mark Zuckerberg is getting a grilling by Congress over Facebook privacy fears
'My mistake, I'm sorry': Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testimony to Congress released
COURTS
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's Â£100k legal bill
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's £100k legal bill
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
GARDAí
Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare
Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
Shotgun, drugs and stolen motorcycle seized in Tallaght

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie