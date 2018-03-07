Potato salad recalled after listeria detected

BRADY’S QUALITY FOODS is recalling potato salad due to the detection of listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause diarrhoea, fever, headache and muscle pain in a very short period. There have been very few cases of listeria in Ireland recorded to date.

Pack sizes of 225g, 400g and 1kg are all affected.

Brady’s is recalling the batches of potato salad with the batch code 402044 and the use-by date of 8 March 2018.

Source: Smith, Jennifer

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that sold the implicated batch.

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this afternoon.