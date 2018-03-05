Buses, trains and Luas back up and running

MOST BUS, TRAIN and Luas services are back in operation today.

Many services were cancelled during the height of the storm last week, and operated with restrictions in the last couple of days.

Some changes and delays are still expected, and customers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

A status orange snow-ice warning will remain in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until midday today. A status yellow snow-ice warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick will also be in place until noon.

Meanwhile, advice to avoid the N7 at Naas (junctions 8-10 northbound) during peak travel times has been lifted, but drivers have been asked to observe a 60k/m speed limit.

“As there are narrower lanes due to roadworks, I would ask motorists to observe the 60k/m speed limit and watch for possible water on the road. Above all, reduce speed and stay safe,” Transport Minister Shane Ross said.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said services will resume this morning “dependent on local road conditions and possible school closures”.

Some services in the east of the country have been cancelled. You can read the latest updates here.

School buses

Bus Éireann transports over 116,000 school children every weekday, operating 3,000 vehicles on 6,000 school routes.

“Many of these services operate in rural areas, and on minor routes – and in certain parts of the country, these roads remain in a very poor condition or are impassable…

“The safety of children and staff on board is the key deciding factor in the operation of any service,” the company said.

Trains

Irish Rail said a full service will operate on all Dart, Intercity and Commuter routes, except:

Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh

Waterford to Limerick Junction

Bus transfers will operate instead and both services are expected to resume this evening, with a full service expected to operate on all routes from tomorrow.

For customers who booked tickets from Wednesday 28 February to Saturday 3 March inclusive:

Surcharges will not apply if you transfer to a different train for your date of travel (this includes Low Fare, Semi-Flex and Fully Flex tickets)

You can cancel your booking prior to planned travel without charge or penalty (this includes Low Fare, Semi-Flex and Fully Flex tickets)

Dublin Bus and Luas

Dublin Bus services are operating today, with some curtailments in place.

“Customers are advised to expect delays this morning and allow extra time for their journey, especially at peak times, as traffic will be heavy with schools and workplaces reopening,” the company said. The latest updates can be read here.

Both the Green and Red Luas lines are running, but at different frequencies.

Luas park and ride services are operational, but customers have been asked to “be aware of slush build up in parking bays”.

Our teams have cleared 400,000 tonnes of snow from 600 acres of airfield in recent days. Also worked across landside areas & continuing to clear car parks. If you had to stay longer in our car parks due to the adverse weather you won't be charged any extra. pic.twitter.com/U0EuKcj7qW — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018 Source: Dublin Airport /Twitter

Most airports are also back in operation, with passengers advised to check with their airlines if they have any concerns.