This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'

Policies to reduce the backlog and to increase judicial efficiency should be put forward and rapidly put into effect, writes Seth Barrett Tillman.

By Seth Barrett Tillman Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 7:00 AM
24 minutes ago 695 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4144580
Seth Barrett Tillman Maynooth University

WITH THE RECENT publication of the Courts Service’s 2017 Annual Report, we now have statistics on the Court of Appeal’s first three complete years of operation.

We can now ask the question: Has the Court of Appeal—which was approved by the voters in the October 2013 referendum—successfully dealt with the judicial backlog of appeals which it was created to address? The answer is: No.

Meeting expectations

By any reasonable benchmark, the new court has failed to meet expectations. In 2014, a backlog of 1355 civil cases was transferred from the Supreme Court to the Court of Appeal. At the end of 2017, of those 1355 cases, only 649 have been resolved. That means that after more than three years of operation, the Court of Appeal has failed to resolve more than half of its original mandate, ie, its inherited appellate backlog.

At this rate, the legacy Supreme Court backlog will not be resolved for another three years. Dickens’s Jarndyce v Jarndyce was supposed to be stylised fiction, not a how-to-manual.

The Court of Appeal has its own list—apart from its inherited backlog. At the start of 2015, the court’s first full calendar year of operation, there were 2001 pending cases; three years later, at the end of 2017, there were 1898 pending cases.

At this rate, the list of pending cases will not be cleared for 57 years. 57 years.

Performance

Performance over the past calendar year was in the negative territory. The court started 2017 with 1821 pending cases, and, as explained, ended 2017 with 1898 pending cases—a net increase. Over the course of 2015, 2016, and 2017, the court resolved 753, 588, and 533 civil cases—a decline in productivity of just over 25% during the court’s first three calendar years of operation.

Likewise, over 2015, 2016, and 2017, the court resolved 373, 329, and 283 criminal cases—a decline in productivity of just under 25%. A 25% decline in productivity is staggering—yet, there is not one word of explanation in the 2017 Annual Report.

Is there a plan to turn this situation around? None is put forward by the Minister for Justice and Equality, the Judiciary, or the Courts Service. The bar and legal profession are silent as stones.

Government’s current focus

The current focus of the Government’s attention in the proposed bill on the judiciary is on how to choose judges—no minister or shadow minister is particularly concerned about how much work judges actually do once appointed. There is no ongoing monitoring of judicial performance, and no one is held to account for failure. And that certainly includes the cross-party political leadership who urged the Irish public to vote for this judicial fiasco.

It has been reported that the Chief Justice has asked the Minister for an increase in the number of judges on the Court of Appeal. But there are no commitments as to what will be accomplished with current and new judicial resources; there are no concrete criteria for measuring success or failure; there are no observable deadlines for resolving all the pending cases or even the smaller legacy backlog.

Apparently, consequences for failure are only for other people, not for well-heeled civil servants in judicial robes.

Backlog

The Court of Appeal has a complement of some ten judges. If three panels of three judges met every business day and resolved two cases per business day (excluding ten legal holidays and two weeks’ vacation per year), the court would resolve 1440 cases per year.

If they had kept to that pace like clockwork, the backlog would have been resolved months ago. That’s one case every morning, and one case every afternoon. That would require real change with regard to the norms of judicial craftsmanship. It would mean giving up on judges’ drafting lengthy opinions where each judge gets to give voice to his own unique wisdom on behalf of posterity.

While the judicial backlog remains gargantuan, the high judiciary might also consider giving up the luxury of multiple judgments and dissents. (Indeed, we just might find that shorter and speedier appellate decisions yield a simpler, fairer, more transparent legal system for one and all.)

Deciding two cases a day would also mean that judging will be real work: a tough, hard slog every day until the entirety of the backlog is actually cleared. But why shouldn’t Irish judges work hard—really hard? After Brexit, Irish judges will be the highest paid judges in the EU.

Waste of time

In the foreword to the 2017 Annual Report, Chief Justice Clarke wrote: “Despite utilising all available resources, appeals lodged in the Court of Appeal exceeded the number disposed of.”

I credit the Chief Justice with believing what he wrote here. But believing something is true does not make it so. Over the last three calendar years, the Court of Appeal has held well over 2000 oral arguments. Some of these hearings lasted a full business day—a few were even longer.

This is a vast waste of judges’ time. Appeals do not have witnesses or juries. So anything and everything an advocate would put forward as an argument in court, she could (and should) do so in a paper filing. Oral argument should be ended in all but the most exceptional cases (e.g., where the defendant is without representation, because indigent, and illiterate).

Appellate judges should make decisions based on written submissions and the trial court record. Doing so would free 1000s of hours of judicial time—at no cost to the Treasury. Had this policy been embraced from day one, the number of pending cases would be considerably lower than it is today.

Other policies to reduce the backlog and to increase judicial efficiency should be put forward and rapidly put into effect. But if the only policy reform put forward to fix Ireland’s broken judicial system is to pay high salaries for more judges—just remember that this is the same advice the same people gave you in 2013 during the referendum. How well has their advice worked out for you so far?

Seth Barrett Tillman is a Lecturer at Maynooth University’s Department of Law.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Seth Barrett Tillman  / Maynooth University

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
97,902  78
2
Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÉ
66,827  150
3
Waterford man who went missing in Holland turns up safe and well in Berlin
45,594  10
Fora
1
Hundreds of Ryanair workers may face job losses - unless they move to bases like Poland
392  0
2
'Doomsday': Tourism firms stand to lose hundreds of millions of euro from a no-deal Brexit
200  0
3
After 53 years, Ireland's big book of business and politics is going digital
96  0
The42
1
Spoofers, jumping the fence and this fella Ronaldo: The fire of Eamon Dunphy's analysis
26,098  42
2
Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit
23,242  33
3
In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border
16,366  17
DailyEdge
1
Kim Kardashian's defended her decision to straighten North's hair twice a year... it's The Dredge
8,603  0
2
Love Island's Adam got a 'Z' tattoo for Zara after three weeks of dating, as you do
6,449  2
3
Love Island fans are praising OG Laura for how she supported New Laura after THAT task
6,181  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
HSE
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
Should we extend the HPV vaccine to boys? Public asked to give their views
HEALTH
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Fears raised after Ebola reemerges in woman one year after all-clear
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
COURT
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Conor McGregor to appear before New York court today
HIV drug may be more affordable after European court ruling

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie