  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

State exams are a rote learning memory test and aren't serving our children's future needs

Our education system must deliver a quality education that prepares each child for their future lives, writes Geoffrey Browne.

By Geoffrey Browne Monday 12 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,637 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3890044
Geoffrey Browne President National Parents Council post primary

THE CURRENT SYSTEM primarily based on ‘one-off testing’ – namely Junior and Leaving Certificate examinations – reflects more as a memory test suited to rote learning rather than genuinely assessing a student’s learning, knowledge, ability or acumen for a subject.

Many studies and informed discussions suggest that on-going assessment has a significant value towards students learning and engagement while also being a better tool to establish the true depth of a student’s knowledge.

Through nurturing a student’s strengths and interests, our education system can create self-motivated thinkers who learn and understand the benefits of discovery through research and evaluation.

Assessment methods should enable and examine a student’s true depth of knowledge, overall ability and critical thinking on an on-going basis.

‘Exam anxiety can be devastating’ 

The current system of evaluation maximises stress on students who often memorise to regurgitate in a moment and then forget. It does little for many towards assisting their learning or retained knowledge.

Once-off examination can be brutal instruments undertaken at a particularly stressful time in most children’s lives and does not sufficiently assess a student’s overall performance and learning during their time at school.

From the calls received from parents and students it would appear that exam anxiety is a very common reality in teenagers and can be quite devastating.

Significant stress in teenage students occurs as a result of the anxiety caused by the current method of assessment and the pressurised study regime that derives from it.

Educational or work opportunities associated with the outcome of the exam, the students’ self-esteem with regards to their grades and judgements from friends, family and teachers in relation to their performance are amongst the main causes of stress in teenagers reported to us.

Comparisons to friends and siblings based on once off exam results are also feared. Let us not forget that the stress the students are under can and does reflect on their families as well.

‘Current system not fully serving our children’

Some changes have already been made and certain subjects already utilise forms of continuous assessment and project works and, where this is the case, there is wide acceptance of the benefits towards fairness and better evaluation.

Our curriculum and method of assessment should be evaluated on an on-going basis to ensure that our education system is fit for purpose and delivering fairly.

Changes, when made in subjects, curriculum and assessment methods etc need to be regularly reviewed to ensure that they actually deliver the benefits as envisaged and will require constant updating to retain relevance in today’s rapidly changing world and to ensure that Ireland remains to the fore in quality education.

The current examination methods are not fully serving our children to their maximum potential.

Our education system, curriculum and methods of assessment must be reviewed and changed where recommendations are identified to incorporate continuous assessment and to ensure that it is delivering what every child in our country deserves – a quality education that prepares them for their future lives.

The changes cannot happen overnight and significant investment will have to be injected in developing continuous assessment methods, teacher training\CPD whilst also ensuring the continuous assessments completed by students are free from plagiarism, are transferable for students changing school mid-cycle and are carried out in modern and fully equipped school environments.

For continuous assessment to be successful further investment in education is necessary. We owe it to our young people to ensure that best practice is continued to be employed in our assessment methods of their learning which ultimately benefits all the people of Ireland and our nation as a whole.

Geoffrey Browne lives in his native Donegal with his wife and five children is the President of the National Parents Council post primary  (NPCpp).

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Geoffrey Browne  / President National Parents Council post primary

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in boot of stepmother's car in Spain
108,727  26
2
Australian police hunt for 'Irish scammers' suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast
86,422  81
3
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
58,108  158
Fora
1
A worker fired at a 'heated meeting' won €12,000 - here are the lessons for employers
1,229  0
2
Made in Ireland: How Java Republic goes from bean to cup
167  0
3
Despite criminal abuse fears, there's no sign of regulation for the cash-for-gold sector
10  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league
74,458  33
2
As it happened: Galway v Limerick, Kilkenny v Wexford, Tipperary v Cork - Sunday hurling match tracker
59,023  30
3
He could see his house from jail, but John Phillips is invading the UFC from a caravan in Dublin
50,991  23
DailyEdge.ie
1
This is why viewers tolerated Ross Geller's behaviour on Friends
13,245  8
2
This girl's hilarious 'cut and bulk' transformation needs to be seen to be believed
9,443  1
3
Mabel might be Robert Pattinson's new girlfriend, but she's so much more than that
6,279  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
HSE says Brexit implications 'unclear' for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
GARDAí
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
DUBLIN
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
IRELAND
Earls an inspiration to Garry Ringrose as impressive return highlights his class
Earls an inspiration to Garry Ringrose as impressive return highlights his class
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie