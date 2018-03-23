  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'People can live quite happily alongside cancer. I have been doing that for the past 11 years'

Liz Burke writes about her cancer journey on Daffodil Day.

By Liz Burke Friday 23 Mar 2018, 7:00 AM
53 minutes ago 4,351 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3917471
Liz Burke Living with cancer

IF YOUR GUT instinct tells you something’s wrong, it usually is.

In 2007 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I discovered a lump and had a mammogram which instantly showed something was wrong. But I knew that.

Within one week I had the tumour removed, a lumpectomy. I had my nodes checked, they were clear, that was good. And suddenly I was in day care oncology having my first infusion of chemotherapy.

My treatment

I had six sessions of chemotherapy followed by 32 radiotherapy treatments. I was exhausted but couldn’t sleep, nauseated but needed to eat and bald. I got a wig so I wouldn’t be too conspicuous on the school run.

My children were 12, 13 and 15 at the time and I was terrified that they would lose their mother. Now I know everyone says ‘you’d never know that was a wig, it’s so natural looking.’ It wasn’t, it looked like a wig.

I would leave it on the shelf inside the kitchen door as soon as I got home and one day I walked into the kitchen to find the Jack Russell had it in his mouth growling and wrestling with it on kitchen floor thinking it was some sort of animal.

I was devastated

I recovered well following the treatment and things were good. My oncologist was happy.

In 2009 I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, some of the cancer cells had travelled to my liver and metastasised there. I was devastated. My oncologist, who is not a man easily defeated, started me on intensive chemotherapy for nine months followed by a maintenance dose for the following two years (the dodgy wig was resurrected).

The chemotherapy would see the liver tumours become inactive. I began to get a glimmer of hope that I might just survive this. And I did. I continued to have a Herceptin infusion every three weeks and things were looking good.

I have CT scans every three months, which can be exhausting. I am always an emotional wreck waiting for the results. I have no patience and want to know instantly.

Horrifying, terrifying

Five years into the three monthly scans I was told: ‘You have a brain tumour’. The oncologist is a straight talker. The breast cancer cells had travelled to my brain. The thought of cancer in my brain was horrific, terrifying.

To make a long story short, I had the tumour removed followed by a very specific stereotactic radiotherapy and eventually I was declared fit and in remission again.

Cancer treatment is not for the faint hearted. I now have three monthly MRIs followed by CT scans and amazingly enough things are good again. The surgeries, the three weekly infusions, the CTs and MRIs have all become part of my normality. It is amazing what you can get used to.

My support system

I have an amazing husband – a saint actually. Three wonderful children, who are now in their twenties who have helped me, laughed with me and cried with me.

It was awful for them I actually think that was the worst thing of all, my beautiful teenage children growing up with a mother with cancer. I felt so sad for them.

I have the best friends in the world who share my black sense of humour and who are the best therapists a girl could ask for.

People survive cancer and people can live quite happily alongside cancer. I have been doing that for the past 11 years. We are lucky we live in an age where new research and new treatments are being constantly discovered.

The money you give on Daffodil Day is funding lifesaving cancer research.

Liz Burke is from Delgany, Co Wicklow. Since 2010 the Irish Cancer Society have invested €25m in research – all of which is from donations like those given on Daffodil Day. Your support saves lives. Buy a daffodil on the day, donate now at cancer.ie/daffodilday or text ‘Daff’ to 50300 to donate €4. Text costs €4. Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.

State exams are a rote learning memory test and aren’t serving our children’s future needs>

Facebook post led classic story of wronged ex and new girlfriend to the defamation courts>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Liz Burke  / Living with cancer

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
The 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what it'll look like
69,042  139
2
An Irishman in Brexit Britain: 'The atmosphere has changed since the vote'
48,874  107
3
'This is not a Grenfell Tower type of fire': Investigations to begin after Dublin block blaze
40,935  38
Fora
1
After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k
699  0
2
Dublin's 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what we know about the plans
491  0
3
Ahead of a €5m overhaul, a food hall planned for this Dublin church has got a vital licence
355  0
The42
1
'There needs to be a minimum standard on pitch facilities for an international game'
45,008  9
2
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
30,587  22
3
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
25,486  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
ASOS handled printing 17,000 shopping bags with a typo in a pretty unique way
12,949  0
2
There's a very interesting feminist detail on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations
9,877  2
3
A St. Patrick's Day parade in a small Mayo village managed to make it onto Fox News in Ohio this week
8,309  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Man told gardaí he was 'absolutely not guilty' of murder of Vincent Ryan
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire
12th Century graffiti art uncovered as part of medieval discovery in Dublin's Coombe

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie