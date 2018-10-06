This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 6 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

You have until Tuesday to make sure you can vote in the presidential election and blasphemy referendum

Get your skates on.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,319 Views 52 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4269722

90342380_90342380 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE DEADLINE TO register to vote in this month’s election and referendum is fast approaching.

Eligible voters have until Tuesday, October 9, to make sure they’re registered to vote or to apply for inclusion on the supplementary register of electors.

Momentum is building in the presidential election campaign, and the public will be hearing a lot more from the six candidates – Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, Seán Gallagher, Michael D Higgins, and Liadh Ní Riada – over the coming weeks.

The blasphemy referendum will also be held on October 26. The Referendum Commission’s guide has been posted to all households to bring everyone up to speed on the plebiscite. 

The government has proposed altering Article 40.6.1(i) of the Constitution. It reads as follows – the only relevant word is the one we’ve highlighted in bold:

The State guarantees liberty for the exercise of the following rights, subject to public order and morality:–
The right of the citizens to express freely their convictions and opinions.
The education of public opinion being, however, a matter of such grave import to the common good, the State shall endeavour to ensure that organs of public opinion, such as the radio, the press, the cinema, while preserving their rightful liberty of expression, including criticism of Government policy, shall not be used to undermine public order or morality or the authority of the State.
The publication or utterance of blasphemous, seditious, or indecent matter is an offence which shall be punishable in accordance with law.

The government and the laws it creates are guided by the Constitution, and so the offence of blasphemy must be legislated for. You’ll find it in the Defamation Act 2009, and is an offence for which you can be fined up to €25,000. There is no prison sentence.

A Yes vote would remove the word ‘blasphemous’. This means the government would be no longer required to legislate for blasphemy.

A No vote would retain the word. This means the government would still be required to legislate for blasphemy.

You can read about the proposed change here in our explainer, and we’ll have more coverage over the coming weeks to help you make up your mind in both the referendum and the presidential election.

First, let’s make sure you’re registered to have your say in both.

3638 Polling Station_90545859 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Only Irish citizens over the age of 18 are eligible to vote in both the referendum and the presidential election.

If you tick those two boxes, you’re halfway there:

  • If you think you’re already registered to vote, double-check. Visit CheckTheRegister.ie and input your details there. If you can find yourself, you’re sorted. You may need to try variations of your name and address before your information appears. If nothing works, and you’re fairly sure you are registered to vote, contact your local council’s franchise section and see if they can help.
  • If you’re not registered to vote, you’ll need a RFA2 form. It’s a straightforward form which you will need to bring to a garda station to be stamped (don’t forget to bring ID and also proof of address, just in case). Drop the completed form in to your local council before close of business on Tuesday.
  • If you’re registered to vote but have moved recently, get a RFA3 form. This will allow you to add yourself to the supplementary register at your new address. It’s the same procedure as the RFA2 form – grab some ID and proof of address, head to the garda station, get it stamped, and drop it in to your local county council.
  • If you’re already registered to vote but recently became an Irish citizen, update your details with a RFA5 form.

The deadline has passed to register for a postal vote (available to Irish diplomats, members of An Garda Síochána and Defence Forces, prisoners, people with a physical illness or disability, students studying full-time in Ireland but away from home, and for those who would not be able to get to their polling station due to their job) and to be included on the special voters list (for people who live in hospitals, nursing homes or similar institutions).

And that’s it – if you have any niggling questions, Citizens Information has more details about the ins-and-outs of registering to vote here.

We’ll have more coverage in the coming weeks to help you make up your mind on both the referendum and election, as well as taking you through the process of voting on the day.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two people injured after crush at popular Maynooth nightclub
    63,479  27
    2
    		Body found in search for missing 20-year-old woman in Kildare
    54,448  20
    3
    		Poll: Do you think Brett Kavanaugh should be made a US Supreme Court justice?
    49,880  185
    Fora
    1
    		Odeon has pumped millions into its loss-making Irish wing as it plots new cinemas
    512  0
    2
    		'People will walk into your business to try to do you out of money - that's happened to me'
    373  0
    3
    		Dark kitchens and Danny DeVito algorithms: How Deliveroo plans to corner food deliveries
    71  0
    The42
    1
    		All the info you need to watch Conor McGregor's fight this weekend
    32,209  55
    2
    		‘You’re going to need to call these line-outs because I can’t remember any of them’
    26,623  11
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    21,705  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is there a bigger story behind Bake Off Rahul's "fake modesty"?
    12,488  2
    2
    		Criticism of Amy Schumer's reaction to her arrest is deliberately short-sighted
    8,784  2
    3
    		'How can Love Island undermine the #MeToo movement when they have nothing to do with each other?'
    5,076  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Former professional footballer jailed for using cloned payment cards to buy runners and toiletries
    Former professional footballer jailed for using cloned payment cards to buy runners and toiletries
    Youth who robbed delivery man in 'extremely vicious' assault gets four-year suspended sentence
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    GARDAí
    Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin
    Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    DUBLIN
    Ireland's biggest hotel group says its Dublin staff don't feel safe cycling to work
    Ireland's biggest hotel group says its Dublin staff don't feel safe cycling to work
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie