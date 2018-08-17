This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 17 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin rental prices now €500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'

The latest Daft.ie rental figures show increases across the country.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 17 Aug 2018, 12:01 AM
12 minutes ago 557 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4184692
Prices are up across the capital.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Prices are up across the capital.
Prices are up across the capital.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

RENTS ACROSS THE country have risen for the ninth consecutive quarter, with the Dublin average now €500 above the boomtime figure according to Daft.ie

The latest quarterly bulletin from the property website paints a national picture of rents increasing across every county in the past year, the largest jump being over 20% in Limerick city.

The average monthly rent for June 2018 is now €1,304, a 10% jump on the figure for the same month last year.

Daft says that figure is €274 per month higher than the peak figure in 2008 and over €560 higher than the low seen in late 2011.

In Dublin, the rise even more dramatic with rents up by 13.4% over the past year. Rents in the capital now average €1,936, almost €500 more than the peak a decade ago.

Other cities have also experienced large jumps over the past 12 months. Rents in Limerick city were 20.7% higher than a year ago, in Waterford the increase was 19.3%. and in Galway the rise was 15.9% in the same period.

In Cork, rents rose across the county by 10.5% and by 12.8% in the city.

Rents are also increasing outside but at a slower rate, with the report stating that average rents are up by 10.4% across the country.

The consistent rises mean that the average rent nationwide has risen by just over 75% since bottoming out in late 2011.

Average monthly rent in Irish cities

  • Dublin – €1,936
  • Cork – €1,266
  • Galway – €1,189
  • Limerick – €1,109
  • Waterford – €921

Print-Media-Maps-Rental Source: Daft.ie

The stats do point to a small increase in the availability of rental stock on the market, but report author Ronan Lyons argues that the supply still remains woefully inadequate.

The report states that there were 3,070 properties available to rent across the country at the beginning of this month, a 4.8% increase on the same time last year.

August 2017 was a record low however, and Daft.ie says availability is the lowest it’s been in 12 years except for that specific month last year.

The increase in availability was driven by Dublin where there were 1,397 properties on the market at the beginning of the month.

Despite this, Lyons argues that the type of property available is not matching up with demand, meaning that rents will continue to climb

“While urban apartments make up almost all the net need for new homes in the country as a whole, just 13% of new homes completed in the year to March were urban apartments.”

In that context, it is unsurprising to see rents rise once more. As before, with such a mismatch between supply and demand, policy must focus on dramatically increasing the construction of urban apartments, for both market and social housing needs.

The latest report is released in mid-August, traditionally one of the busiest times for new rentals ahead of the new college year, and Daft.ie says that it is currently seeing over a thousand property searches on its website.

Royal visit to Dublin - Day Two Crowds in Trinity College Dublin during a visit by British royals this year. Source: PA Images

President of the Trinity College Student Union Shane De Rís also contributes to the report, saying that students are being “left to scrape the bottom of the housing barrel”.

De Rís criticises the glut of purpose-built student accommodation in Dublin, which he says is too expensive for most students.

TheJournal.ie has previously reported that some students living in such accommodation could be paying upwards of €249-a-week.

“The reality is that these-privately owned developments are priced way beyond the means of the vast majority of students, with weekly rates in excess of €230. These uber-luxurious complexes are attractive not to the student from a middle-income family in Clare or Tipperary, but to international students,” De Rís says.

Housing charity Threshold has also commented on the rental figures, saying that they offer evidence that the housing market is “broken”.

“Currently, the law provides that a tenant is to be informed of the previous rent but there is nothing to ensure this,” says Threshold’s John-Mark McCafferty.

“For this reason, Threshold is urgently calling for real and effective rent transparency measures to hold landlords to account and give potential and sitting tenants the details they need to make informed choices or to challenge an illegal rent setting at the Residential Tenancies Board.”

The full Daft.ie report can be read here >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dart derailed last year because a staff member was 'not competent'
    25,522  21
    2
    		Gardaí investigating alleged rape of inmate in Midlands Prison
    44,892  73
    3
    		Blow for Sligo as 165 jobs to go at GSK manufacturing site
    17,796  21
    Fora
    1
    		This Dublin business travel firm has nabbed millions to conquer Europe
    167  0
    2
    		GSK is closing its Sligo manufacturing site - cutting 165 jobs
    108  0
    3
    		After initially hitting a roadblock, one of Ireland's largest startup hubs is expanding
    160  0
    The42
    1
    		'Ireland’s Greatest Sportsperson' and Katie Taylor doc among the sporting highlights of RTÉ's upcoming schdedule
    5,780  24
    2
    		Fardy captains Leinster as Frawley gets shot at 10 against Newcastle
    9,260  17
    3
    		BeIN Sports claim 'irrefutable evidence' of Saudi Arabia-based piracy
    8,668  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    11,491  0
    2
    		Ariana Grande often has to remind Pete Davidson that they're getting married
    2,581  1
    3
    		It's time we talked about why Leona Lewis' 'Bleeding Love' resonated so hard with us as teenagers
    1,405  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    'Morale is on the floor': Defence Forces to be paid just €44.78 per day for extra work during Pope visit
    Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath
    DUBLIN
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie