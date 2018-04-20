  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Repeal The Eighth mural in Temple Bar is being taken down... again

The mural will be painted over at 11am on Monday.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 20 Apr 2018, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 5,505 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3969692
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A MURAL SUPPORTING repeal of the Eighth Amendment is being taken down from the front wall of Dublin’s Project Arts Centre because the centre risks losing its charitable status if it remains.

The artwork, by street artist Maser, was first erected in July 2016 only to be removed less than a month later because it was found to be in violation of planning rules.

It was erected again on April 9 with the centre explaining that the new mural didn’t need planning permission because ads for elections and referenda are exempt from planning permission, once they are removed by seven days after polling.

‘Political activity’

However in a statement released this afternoon Project Arts Centre explained that it will be painting over the mural again because it risks losing its charitable status if it allows it to remain.

“The Charities Regulator has informed Project Arts Centre that the display of Maser’s ‘Repeal the 8th’ artwork is ‘political activity’ and that we are therefore in breach of the Charities Act 2009 and not in line with our ‘charitable purpose’,” the statement reads.

Should the artwork not be removed, we risk losing our charitable status. Project Arts Centre respects the authority of the Charities Regulator and will comply with their order to remove Maser’s artwork.

The mural was commissioned by The HunReal Issues, a website that promotes women’s issues. “We played by all the rules but when ppl [sic] put their minds to finding more rules, they’ll always find something,” the website said on Twitter.

“The Board and executive of Project are conscious of their obligations under the Charities Act 2009 and the charitable purpose of the organisation,” the chair of Project Arts Centre, Fiona Slevin, said.

We strive to sustain Project’s stated purpose and objectives, namely to remain Ireland’s leading centre for the presentation and development of contemporary art, and to work with artists across all art forms to make and present extraordinary works that inspire and provoke. The artwork by Maser fits precisely with this remit.

The mural will be removed at 11am on Monday. The referendum on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment will take place on 25 May.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man receives €26,692 mobile bill from Three after returning home from holiday
127,483  124
2
Vaccines: 'Those of us from an earlier era must speak out to stop little lives being wrecked'
45,848  73
3
Horse dies at Cheltenham as UK temperatures soar to record levels
34,101  28
Fora
1
Debenhams kept posting million-euro losses after emerging from examinership
159  0
2
Shannon Airport was the only major Irish hub to see a dip in passengers last year
136  0
3
'My mother prayed to every saint in the world that I wouldn't go to art college'
70  0
The42
1
Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season
36,455  103
2
'When it comes to rape, I think we're still obsessed with women'
33,035  0
3
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
27,459  22
DailyEdge
1
12 insanely cute Summer dresses under €50 to wear now that the sun is here
20,675  0
2
Niall Horan got really honest about his life with OCD in a new interview
18,610  1
3
Watch this 10 minute film that RTÉ can't broadcast until after the Referendum
13,362  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Jury fails to reach verdict in case of man accused of murdering nephewâs friend with a butcherâs knife
Jury fails to reach verdict in case of man accused of murdering nephew’s friend with a butcher’s knife
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
CORK
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
Cork v Mayo, Dublin v Galway - Last four name sides for huge day of league action
Cork city's car ban 'grand experiment' could end after just three weeks
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Nestle given thumbs down on Kit Kat finger shape by EU court
Man (47) who ingested 100 pellets of cocaine before flying into Dublin remanded to Cloverhill
HOUSING
Homeless man's life has done 'a total 180 degree turn' since he sought help after Storm Emma
Homeless man's life has done 'a total 180 degree turn' since he sought help after Storm Emma
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie