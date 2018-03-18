  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a disgrace': Food firms that revived areas in the crash are getting stung with rent spikes

The industry is concerned that property pension funds are purposely pushing up prices.

By Fora Staff Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,971 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3907022
Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

RESTAURANTS AND CAFÉS that helped revive economically decimated communities after the crash are feeling the pinch of rising rents – with some outlets facing possible closures.

Hiked rental costs, particularly in Dublin, have started to put the squeeze on restaurateurs, many of whom availed of cheap rents during the downturn.

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), said smaller food businesses will most likely feel the pain of rent increases the hardest.

“There’s definitely going to be a push on independent, family-owned, sole-trader businesses in the city centre over the next number of years,” he told Fora.

Cummins has pointed the finger of blame squarely at pension funds that snapped up large swathes of commercial property in the capital.

“It’s the pension funds. They are driving the rent increases. They couldn’t give a damn whether a building is vacant. They want to maintain the rent levels and increases over the next number of years,” he claimed.

While Cummins’ comments are based on anecdotal feedback from restaurants, research from real estate services firm CBRE showed that prime Dublin retail rents grew by 13% in quarter three of last year.

A separate study by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) found that commercial rents are expected to increase across all categories in 2018.

The SCSI also reported that desirable shop spaces in Dublin now cost six times the national average, with rents tipped to grow by another 6% this year.

Adrian_90524695 RAI boss Adrian Cummins Source: Ruthlessimagery.com

Eileen Dunne Crescenzi – who co-founded the Dunne & Crescenzi Italian restaurant chain – said that there is also an issue for restaurants with the lack of transparency around how rents are calculated.

“What I find difficult in Ireland is everybody knows everybody,” she said. “So your landlord proposes a rent increase. You don’t agree with it so you go to arbitration.

“You have to pick an estate agent, auctioneer, valuer, somebody to represent you. Today they’re on your side, tomorrow they’re on the landlord’s side, so they know everything about you.

“It’s not transparent … that’s the problem with Ireland. I don’t think you get an objective rent review.”

Dunne Crescenzi, who runs four restaurants in Dublin and one in Kildare, said her firm was stung with a significant rent hike at its Dundrum outlet in 2017.

The rent was effectively frozen for six years even though it was due a review because “there was nobody really managing the property” while Dundrum Town Centre was under the ownership of Nama.

By the time the shopping centre was bought by UK company Hammerson and Allianz Real Estate in 2015, the subsequent rent review was also overdue.

“Then when you finally agree on the figure, you have to pay the difference in rent – the new, increased rent – six years retroactively,” Dunne Crescenzi said, estimating that her rent increased by 30% to 40% during that period.

“Fortunately, I was in a good position, but for somebody with one restaurant, it would have killed them. The business would have been dead. That’s a disgrace.”

d & c 2 A Dunne & Crescenzi branch Source: Carlo D'Ortenzi Photography/YouTube

Dunne Crescenzi said there should be legislation in place that sets out a fixed timeline for when a rent increase must be agreed.

“We ran a business for six years not knowing the true cost of running that business. To be left six years waiting, not knowing what your rent is, that’s totally unfair,” she said.

Similar to Cummins, she is concerned that pension funds – whose management of assets is outsourced to managers whose remit is to get the best return possible - are purposely keeping rents high in order to satisfy their members.

‘Ridiculous’

Prominent restaurateur and celebrity chef Domini Kemp said property groups have “a ridiculous expectation of what is do-able rent wise” these days.

“The margins are simply not there with food. Bars maybe, but not restaurants or cafés,” she said, noting that her company – Itsa Bagel – recently disposed of four leases following a restructuring programme that saw seven outlets close.

domin kemp Domini Kemp Source: Barry McCall

Kemp said the rising rent problem will most affect smaller food businesses that set up shop during the recession when rents were comparatively low.

“A positive aspect of the recession was the fact that so many great new restaurants were able to enter the market and do some really interesting things in quieter neighbourhoods … but it’s getting ugly again,” she said.

“It’s all starting to look mighty similar to 2004, 2005. Sadly, but inevitably, some corrections and closures will start to happen.”

Cummins noted that while there was an increase in new players in the market, two-thirds of existing restaurants also managed to survive the crash. They’re also likely to feel the pain of rent hikes.

“The restaurant industry is resilient in itself. We were one of those (sectors) that adapted to the recession,” he said. ”We’re not a charity. You have to make a profit. Restaurants did adapt, they did what they needed to survive.”

Dunne Crescenzi said the government should intervene in the issue by introducing rules for greater transparency of rent reviews.

“Restaurants are huge employers. We buy so much food. We keep the economy going. If we can’t compete, we can’t stay open. It’s like shooting oneself in the foot – you have to be able to operate the business.”

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
National snow-ice warning in place, with east set to be worst affected
91,966  31
2
Leo Varadkar marches with his partner in the St Patrick's Day parade in New York
60,202  70
3
'I'm sickened by the D4/ mid-Atlantic/ makey-up English accent that is blighting Ireland'
57,273  163
Fora
1
How Ireland's forecourt operators are stymieing rivals' plans with tit-for-tat appeals
565  0
2
What a Lego professor says Irish startups can learn from the toymaker's resurrection
149  0
3
Cyberattacks aren't just for multinationals – here's what small firms need to know
25  0
The42
1
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
71,137  80
2
As it happened: Na Piarsaigh v Cuala, All-Ireland senior club hurling final
70,975  5
3
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
63,269  103
DailyEdge.ie
1
Just 9 pictures of Michael D. Higgins having a ball on St. Patrick's Day
11,187  1
2
You can't have a Paddy's Day pint unless you can identify 8/10 of these Irish quotes
8,121  0
3
Some Irish girls in New Zealand decided to celebrate Paddy's Day by recreating the caravan scene from Father Ted
7,077  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Woman due in court after â¬1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
Is emergency accommodation up to scratch? A new campaign wants to ask homeless people
'It doesn't feel safe': There's been an increase in complaints about Luas overcrowding
RUSSIA
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case
Russians go to the polls as Putin is set to secure a fourth term in charge
Coveney says human rights situation in Crimea is 'deeply concerning'
IRELAND
People are seriously annoyed about the U.S. Army's St. Patrick's Day message
People are seriously annoyed about the U.S. Army's St. Patrick's Day message
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
ENGLAND
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
Irish and Six Nations records look easy as Stockdale continually looks to the next step
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie