Two women arrested after Revenue seizes 46,000 cigarettes and €44,000 cash

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized €44,000 in cash and 46,000 contraband cigarettes in three separate incidents in Dublin Airport.

Officers detained €14,000 cash on Saturday after stopping a British woman in her 20s who was travelling to Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

On Sunday, officers seized €30,000 from the luggage of a Polish woman in her 20s who was travelling to Barcelona, Spain.

The cash amounts are suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and were detained in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

This morning in Dublin District Court, Judge Grainne O’Neill granted 3-month detention orders in both cases to allow Revenue to investigate the matters further.

Also on Saturday, over 46,000 contraband cigarettes were seized when detector dog Frankie indicated on the luggage of four Romanian nationals who arrived in Dublin Airport on a flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded “Kent”, have an estimated retail value of €26,600 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €20,500.

Detector dog Frankie Source: Revenue

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activities.

If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.