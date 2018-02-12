  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
We asked a master crêpier to make us a 'Valentine's pancake'

It’s both Pancake Tuesday and Valentine’s Day this week so we asked a master crêpier asked for something sweet and savory using aphrodisiac ingredients of his choosing.

By Andrew Roberts Monday 12 Feb 2018, 8:30 PM
12 hours ago 13,614 Views 9 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
IT DOESN’T HAPPEN particularly often – but this year, Pancake Tuesday and Valentine’s Day are happening in the same week.

What better way to mark this quirk of the calendar than to whip up a romantic pancake or two for your other half?

Okay, there may well be far better ways to mark Valentine’s Day… Nevertheless, we asked master crêpier Redmond Kennedy to cook us both sweet and savoury pancake dishes using aphrodisiac ingredients of his choosing.

You can view the sweet version, prepared at Voici Crêperie & Wine Bar in Rathmines, above. And if you’re on the hunt for something to make a meal of – click here for the savoury video.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

