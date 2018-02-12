We asked a master crêpier to make us a 'Valentine's pancake'

IT DOESN’T HAPPEN particularly often – but this year, Pancake Tuesday and Valentine’s Day are happening in the same week.

What better way to mark this quirk of the calendar than to whip up a romantic pancake or two for your other half?

Okay, there may well be far better ways to mark Valentine’s Day… Nevertheless, we asked master crêpier Redmond Kennedy to cook us both sweet and savoury pancake dishes using aphrodisiac ingredients of his choosing.

You can view the sweet version, prepared at Voici Crêperie & Wine Bar in Rathmines, above. And if you’re on the hunt for something to make a meal of – click here for the savoury video.