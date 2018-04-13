  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 13 April, 2018
Search resuming for man who went missing while swimming near Salthill, Galway

The 40-year-old man got into difficulty just before 5pm yesterday.

By Cliodhna Russell Friday 13 Apr 2018, 7:39 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAJOR SEARCH is resuming this morning for a man who went missing while swimming in Galway Bay.

It’s understood that the 40-year-old man is from the Galway area.

He got into difficulty off Blackrock in Salthill and was reported missing just before 5pm yesterday.

A search operation was carried out yesterday evening but the Coast Guard said no major progress was made.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 was tasked to the scene, along with a local Coast Guard boat and units of the fire service and gardaí.

Diver assistance will be requested this morning.

Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

