This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 27 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Department's decision to monitor social media sparks criticism from advocacy groups

Social media monitoring is one three media monitoring contracts being advertised by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 27 Aug 2018, 6:20 PM
26 minutes ago 2,433 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4203744
Image: Shutterstock/REDPIXEL.PL
Image: Shutterstock/REDPIXEL.PL

THE DEPARTMENT OF Employment Affairs and Social Protection’s decision to issue a tender for social media monitoring has raised a number of concerns amongst privacy campaigners.

The company that wins the contract will monitor key words on various social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, and provide analysis to the department in email updates or digests. The procurement documents  do not make it clear exactly what the monitoring will entail.

News of the move sparked a number of queries from advocacy groups. The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said it could have a “chilling effect” on freedom of expression while Digital Rights Ireland questioned whether it was legal.

“There is no indication that the Department intends to anonymise the details they collect. If not, they must comply with the GDPR which by default requires that only personal data necessary for a specific purpose be collected, processed, and stored,” Elizabeth Farries, of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, said.

The GDPR has even more stringent requirements for the processing of political opinion data, understood to be a ‘special category’ of personal data. Given the unresolved privacy risks, there is also the risk of a chilling effect for freedom of expression. People dependent on essential Department’s services should not, out of fear of their opinions being monitored or archived by the Department, have to restrict their opinions on Facebook or Twitter.

Those comments were echoed by Simon McGarr, director of Data Compliance Europe and solicitor for Digital Rights Ireland.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, McGarr said that the department was obliged to carry out a ‘data protection impact assessment’ under article 35 of the GDPR. If the assessment was carried out, he asked where it was published?

McGarr added:

If the impact assessment found that monitoring was appropriate what was the basis that this was not captured under article 9.1, which prohibits the processing of data revealing political opinions?

TheJournal.ie has contacted the department with these queries but has yet to receive a response.

Media monitoring

The request for tender appeared earlier this month as part of a wider media monitoring tender. As well as social media monitoring the department is also seeking a broadcast media monitoring service and a print and digital media monitoring service.

The company that wins the print and digital media contract will monitor up to 6,500 articles per month (approximately 4,500 from print media and 2,000 from digital media).

Print media analysis will be provided in a digest each morning and digital media updates will be provided at regular intervals throughout the day.

The broadcast media service involves providing email updates showing the relevant coverage on all national, regional, and local radio and television stations across Ireland.

According to the Contracting Authority’s estimates the total value of the three contracts is €70,800 a year.

The most lucrative contract, by far, is the print and digital media monitoring lot, which is worth €54,000 a year. The broadcast media monitoring service is worth €9,600 a year, while the social media monitoring contract is worth €7,200.

The companies applying for the three contracts may apply for as many of the lots as they wish and the deadline for applications is 14 September.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		This is how much sleep you should be getting every night for maximum heart healthiness
    79,204  31
    2
    		Multiple dead after gunman opens fire at video game tournament in US shopping centre
    49,441  77
    3
    		'A country transformed': How the world's media covered the pope's Irish visit
    44,267  59
    Fora
    1
    		'Nothing but bogs and rubberneckers': How the midlands' tourism brand was born
    689  0
    2
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to Europe's top conference for software firms
    360  0
    3
    		Overhauling a dole system that 'discourages' jobseekers could help plug Ireland's skills gaps
    292  0
    The42
    1
    		'It had become slightly more difficult. Your wife starts to realise that actually, weekends exist'
    27,847  5
    2
    		Late scoring show hands Tipp dramatic All-Ireland U21 final win over Cork
    26,150  50
    3
    		Declan Rice not included in Ireland squad as O'Neill confirms England discussions
    24,661  76
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ben Foden used dating app Bumble to announce that he's getting divorced from Una Healy
    12,493  0
    2
    		We bought some more beauty products from Wish and tried them out. Here's what we thought
    7,904  3
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember Malcolm in the Middle?
    5,398  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'
    Public warned about fake print-at-home Electric Picnic tickets
    Heroin and cannabis worth €150,000 seized in Limerick
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    PHOENIX PARK
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    The Phoenix Park reopens at 4pm today - over 15 hours ahead of schedule
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie