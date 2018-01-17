  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Is handing out free food and clothes to homeless people really the best way to help them?

A large number of groups feed and clothes homeless people in Ireland – but are they really helping?

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 6:00 AM
10 hours ago 10,464 Views 45 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3799832
Image: Screengrab via YouTube
Image: Screengrab via YouTube

HOMELESSNESS IN IRELAND has increased significantly over the past five years.

Adult homelessness – ie, the number of people either sleeping rough on the streets or staying in state-funded emergency accommodation – had doubled in just three years.

Child homelessness had quadrupled. Latest figures show that there were 8,857 homeless people living in state-funded emergency accommodation in Ireland in November.

As a response to this, a large number of community outreach groups have sprung up in cities and towns across Ireland, with the majority of them located in bigger cities like Cork and Dublin.

These groups offer food and clothes to people who may be sleeping rough or are without a home.

In Dublin, a large number of different groups offer cooked meals at various nights during the week.

Often, large numbers of people congregate at the GPO on O’Connell Street or the Central Bank for substantial meals on different evenings. On top of this, other groups walk through the city centre offering out tea, coffee, sandwiches and other foods.

On any night in a week, there could be five or six separate organisations giving out food and provisions.

File Photo The majority of people in Ireland believe the government isn't doing enough to solve the housing crisis File photo of a person sleeping rough in Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

This is separate again to a number of government-funded organisation who also hand out food, clothes and give support to homeless people.

On top of these efforts, there are barbers who give out free haircuts to people, vans that drive around providing support, and even a dentist who fits dentures for homeless people outside the GPO.

These concerted outreach efforts have grown in response to the worsening homelessness crisis, as people saw others in need and made plans to try to help them.

But recent research studies have questioned whether these efforts are actually helpful and whether they could in fact be harmful for homeless people.

Homelessness helping

Dr Beth Watts – a senior research fellow at Heriot Watt University – has written a number of research papers on the subject of responses and charity towards homeless people.

“If you’re interested in making the most difference, you might say there’s an obligation not just to volunteer, not just to do anything but to do the thing that helps the most,” Watts told TheJournal.ie.

In her research, Watts argues that it may not be simply good enough to want to help a person who is homeless or rough sleeping, but that instead people who want to assist homeless people should look into how their efforts can help to get them out of homelessness.

“Rough sleeping is extremely damaging to the individuals involved,” she said.

“It’s also something that we can understand. We can understand what causes it, that people struggle to escape it.

“And we can understand the kind of interventions that work to actually help the people off the street, not just feed them and keep them warm while they’re on the street.

If we know what can work, if we know what leads to the kinds of consequences we want and everyone wants, then are we not obliged to push for those kind of responses?

Watts said that debates were needed around the effectiveness of soup runs and community outreach groups and how helpful they really are.

Potentially harmful

Watts makes it clear that she is not condemning soup runs and the efforts of the people involved in them, but rather that a debate needs to be had.

original (4) Volunteers from community group Inner City Helping Homeless last year in Dublin. Source: Cormac Fitzgerald/TheJournal.ie

“What I definitely wouldn’t want to be represented as saying is agreeing the very simplistic line that soup kitchens are obviously really unhelpful and obviously play no useful role here,” she said.

I think these are questions that we don’t know the answer to, that we need to try and find the answer to.

In a paper written by Watts and Cameron Parsell, published in the European Journal of Homelessness - the pair look into a recent development around homelessness outreach in Australia.

Two young men started a mobile laundry service in 2014, allowing homeless people to wash their clothes for free. Soon, the Orange Sky Laundry service was rolled out across six cities in Australia and had close to 500 volunteers.

It also received hundreds of thousands of Australian dollars worth of government funding as well as money from volunteer and philanthropic donations.

(The pair were also named Young Australians of the Year in 2016).

In the paper it is argued that not only does a service like this not help people out of homelessness, it may also be harmful to efforts to remove people from homelessness.

DIGNITY FIRST FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT Orange Sky co founders Nicholas Marchesi (Left) and Lucas Patchett being announced as the as the recipients of $115,700 in funding last year. Source: AAP Image/Samantha Manchee

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Watts expands on this point. She said one thing to keep in mind when considering whether an act could be harmful was the opportunity cost involved.

“The effort and the resources involved in doing that could be expended elsewhere, on other approaches,” she said.

“The general sense you get that the only things that are required here are good intentions and maybe some innovative ideas – that this is all unquestionably good, unquestionably morally praiseworthy and unquestionably helps people who are homeless.

I just think that is not sufficient.

Secondly, she said it was important to consider whether improving someone’s situation in homelessness was the best way to help them.

“Is there not a poverty of aspiration involved in just trying to make people warmer or fill their bellies, when actually what we should be trying to do is something more ambitious?” she said.

Again, Watts said she is not making a determination on whether these approaches were harmful, but rather that proper debate and research was needed.

“Now if you give a choice with leaving someone on the street and having them full up and warm or not, well then obviously the whole part of me wants them to be more comfortable,” she said.

But I think there’s real danger when that is seen as the right solution and anything more ambitious… is kind of pushed into the background by those voluntary, community-led responses.

She said that finally, the idea that all people could do with their efforts was to help keep people fed and warm could also be harmful to actually ending homelessness.

Read: “The hardest part is telling them there’s no bed for the night” – A day in the life of the homeless of Cork

“It’s not ambitious enough, and we can do more. We know exactly the kind of responses that get people off the street and keep them off the streets,” she said.

So I think anything that gives over that idea to the general public, or lets public authorities get away with the idea that all we need to do are those kind of soup and scarf type responses. I think that can be detrimental.

In the paper, Watts talks about the idea of “effective altruism”. This means that people should look towards not just giving to a good cause or wanting to help, but instead work towards an actual solution to the problem.

Ending homelessness in Ireland 

Most recently in Ireland, the community organisations that have sprung up have done so in response to an ever-worsening housing and homelessness crisis.

Last year saw €109 million spent on homelessness services by government, It also saw increasing numbers of homeless people every month.

Partially state-funded non-governmental organisations (like Focus Ireland, Merchant’s Quay Ireland, the Simon Community and the Peter McVerry Trust) are engaged in serious efforts to implement evidence-based methods to end homelessness.

Meanwhile, many people – including the controversial chair of the Housing Agency, Conor Skeehan – have been critical of the funding given to homelessness charities and their efforts to solve the issue.

It is in this climate that community outreach groups and services have grown and operated, and will likely continue to do so as homelessness gets worse.

“I think people should go ahead, and if that’s what they want to do, to volunteer for soup runs and things,” said Watts.

“But I would tell people to remember and bear in mind the structural context and level of difference of these things.

To keep thinking and keep pushing the organisation you’re with and your local politicians to address the bigger question that will really make a difference.

Dr Beth Watts will be speaking at the Focus Ireland Images of Homelessness seminar taking place this morning. You can find out more about the seminar here

Read: ‘A chronic over-reliance’: 76% of social housing came from the private rental sector last year

Read: FactCheck: Does Ireland really have a low rate of homelessness by international standards?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (45)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Mother 'perplexed' after she and husband arrested over keeping their 13 children 'captive'
98,677  54
2
Here's how much the CEOs of Ireland's biggest companies earn
69,495  77
3
Ireland's 30-year love affair with Home & Away: A shot of vitamin D in our poxy winter
46,302  27
Fora
1
'The notion you can work seven days straight is simply rubbish'
739  0
2
Dealz: 'Our clothes brand is more than strong enough to compete with Penneys'
431  0
3
Celtic Tiger-era office rents will soon become the new normal for Dublin
136  0
The42
1
Larmour set to be included in Joe Schmidt's Six Nations squad
28,222  58
2
'He gave silly instructions for everything, even in training. He was like a robot'
21,492  14
3
All-Ireland winners join and depart squad as Kerry gear up for 2018 campaign
18,599  1
DailyEdge.ie
1
A social influencer has hit back at a Dublin hotel for 'exposing her' asking for a free hotel stay
18,912  17
2
The internet is divided over whether Kylie Jenner was Kim Kardashian's surrogate
14,129  1
3
The story of a Drogheda woman who married the 'ghost of a 300-year-old pirate' is going global
11,519  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Kildare teenager
There is more than one apology due over the abysmal Kerry Babies saga
EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Poll: Do you make an effort to cut down on single-use coffee cups?
The EU is going to ban single-use coffee cups by 2030
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach to make his own views known on abortion in a 'couple of weeks'
In full: Here’s where our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
RIP
Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies three weeks after car crash
Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies three weeks after car crash
Police confirm the death of Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious
'She was magic': Shock and disbelief in Dolores O'Riordan's home town

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie