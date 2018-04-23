Local Louth GAA club puts 4-bedroom house up for grabs in fundraising raffle

A GAA CLUB in Co Louth is auctioning off a four-bedroom house as part of a fundraising campaign to raise money for a new community centre.

St Fechin’s GAA club in Termonfeckin, just outside Drogheda, has included the house worth €280,000 as the top prize of its Win A Feckin’ House fundraising raffle.

Working with a local developer, the club secured the house in Termonfeckin’s Castle Park development, which is in close proximity to the local beach.

Launched last Friday, 8,000 tickets, priced at €100 each, are available for the giveaway. The GAA said all money raised during the fundraiser will to towards the development of a new community centre.

“We’ve been looking to get a community centre project off the ground for a number of years and have been thinking of ways in which we could raise the money. We think Win A Feckin’ House is a great idea,” club chairman John McEvoy said.

“We have a wonderful 21-acre site here and the community centre would be a fantastic facility, not only for our members but the wider community at large,” he said.

As well as the house, there are a range of other prizes up for grabs, including a Mediterranian cruise and an all-expenses-paid trip to Barcelona, Spain.

The winners of all prizes will be announced at a draw on Sunday 30 December in the Westcourt Hotel on West Street, Drogheda.

