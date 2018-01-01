Man (23) charged with assault causing harm following Clare stabbing

A TWENTY-THREE-year-old Kilrush man today appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in the west Clare town last Saturday evening.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court, Mitchell Walsh of St Patrick’s Terrace, Kilrush appeared after been charged with the assault causing harm of Colin Haugh contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The alleged assault occurred at Henry Street, Kilrush at around 5.30pm on 30 December.

Haugh, in his late 20s, received stab injuries and was brought to University Hospital Limerick and his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Walsh also faces a charge of possessing a knife in a public place contrary to Section 9 (1) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 on the same date along with two criminal damage charges.

In response to charge and caution, Garda Noel Barry told the special sitting of the district court that Walsh replied “no one puts their hands on my father”.

At the court, Judge Marie Keane granted legal aid to Mitchell Walsh for solicitor, Daragh Hassett to represent him.

There was no application for bail at the brief hearing and Walsh was remanded in custody to appear via video link at Ennis District Court on Wednesday.

