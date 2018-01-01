  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (23) charged with assault causing harm following Clare stabbing

The assault took place on Saturday evening at 5.30pm on Henry Street, Kilrush, Co Clare.

By Gordon Deegan Monday 1 Jan 2018, 2:55 PM
2 hours ago 12,596 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3775859
Ennis Courthouse.
Image: Google Maps
Ennis Courthouse.
Ennis Courthouse.
Image: Google Maps

A TWENTY-THREE-year-old Kilrush man today appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in the west Clare town last Saturday evening.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court, Mitchell Walsh of St Patrick’s Terrace, Kilrush appeared after been charged with the assault causing harm of Colin Haugh contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The alleged assault occurred at Henry Street, Kilrush at around 5.30pm on 30 December.

Haugh, in his late 20s, received stab injuries and was brought to University Hospital Limerick and his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Walsh also faces a charge of possessing a knife in a public place contrary to Section 9 (1) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 on the same date along with two criminal damage charges.

In response to charge and caution, Garda Noel Barry told the special sitting of the district court that Walsh replied “no one puts their hands on my father”.

At the court, Judge Marie Keane granted legal aid to Mitchell Walsh for solicitor, Daragh Hassett to represent him.

There was no application for bail at the brief hearing and Walsh was remanded in custody to appear via video link at Ennis District Court on Wednesday.

Comments have been disabled as the matter is before the courts

Read: Man dies after being stabbed in Cavan

Read: Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Which Budget changes kick in today?
63,512  47
2
Every single car in 1,600-capacity Liverpool car park destroyed in New Year's Eve blaze
51,508  47
3
The disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick: 10 years on and still no closer to finding out what happened
50,704  45
Fora
1
These are the top Irish companies to watch in 2018
837  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Leinster v Connacht, Pro14
32,955  37
2
Here's the Ireland team we'd like to start the 2018 Six Nations
24,027  107
3
'Absolute disbelief consumed us. How could this be happening to Cormac, of all people?'
23,888  10
DailyEdge.ie
1
A Dublin hotel are going extremely viral for the ridiculous guest directory they leave in their rooms
27,131  3
2
Viewers were fairly disappointed with Dublin's NYE countdown on RTÉ last night
17,550  5
3
What Career Path Should You Follow In 2018?
6,231  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
PICTURES: Dublin was lit up last night as the city rang in the New Year
PICTURES: Dublin was lit up last night as the city rang in the New Year
The disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick: 10 years on and still no closer to finding out what happened
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
STABBING
Man (23) charged with assault causing harm following Clare stabbing
Man (23) charged with assault causing harm following Clare stabbing
Man dies after being stabbed in Cavan
Two men arrested after man stabbed in Clare yesterday evening
OPINION
'1918 was a year of monumental importance that had plenty in common with 2018 Ireland'
'1918 was a year of monumental importance that had plenty in common with 2018 Ireland'
'Therapy and personal training taught me that it's impossible to run away from self-loathing'
2017: How was it for Trump?
INVESTIGATION
Woman in her 70s stopped man from stealing car by getting into passenger seat
Woman in her 70s stopped man from stealing car by getting into passenger seat
Six bodies recovered after Sydney seaplane crash
Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie