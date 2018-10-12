This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
File Photo Storm Callum On The Way Previous damage from differnent storms. End. Pictured: NOT Storm Callum. Poolbeg Lighthouse during heavy winds in February 2014 Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

STORM CALLUM HAS been raging overnight but is expected to ease off this morning, except in the northwest of the country.

Stay with us here for all the traffic, travel and general news as the country wakes up looking for a damage report.

Rail update:

The line has reopened at Donabate after it was closed earlier as a result of a fallen tree. 

The northbound Dundalk, Drogheda and Belfast services have resumed, but they will be subject to delays. 

Achill Coast Guard has reported local wind speeds in Clew Bay, Co Mayo within the last few minutes. 

It recorded a mean wind speed 87km/h with gusts of 144km/h.

As noted down below, many roads across the country have been closed this morning as a result of fallen trees. 

AA Roadwatch has highlighted some of said damage on its social media. 

ESB Networks has said that there are 30,000 customers without power across the country this morning as a result of Storm Callum. 

Most of these outages have occurred in the southwest. 

Keep up to date on all the latest outages at powercheck.ie

Road closures

There are reports of fallen trees blocking routes in various locations around the country. 

There are road closures in the Salthill area of Galway, and the Promenade in Tramore is also closed.

In Tipperary, a fallen tree has completely blocked the Clonmel Road, about 1.5km outside Killenaule. There’s also a tree partially blocking the Old N7 at the Yellow Bridge Pub, halfway between Nenagh and Birdhill. 

In Meath, the Dublin Road is blocked just outside Drogheda due to a fallen tree. 

Additionally, according to AA Roadwatch, the Cobh/Fota Rd (R624) is closed at Carrigaloe due to a mudslide.

Full updates on road closures across the country can be found here.

Here’s another rail update…

The line has reopened between Bray and Greystones following an earlier points failure. 

The Rosslare services will now also operate to Connolly Station, however, they will be subject to delays. 

Rail update: 

Services to Dundalk, Drogheda and Belfast are currently suspended due to a tree blocking the line at Donabate. 

Services into Dublin City Centre remain unaffected, Irish Rail has said. 

A crew is currently on the way to the scene to remove the tree. 

Ferries

The majority of this morning’s Irish Ferries sailings have been cancelled to and from Ireland. 

All services to and from Rosslare have been cancelled, while this morning’s Dublin to Holyhead services have also been put on hold. 

For latest updates to Irish Ferries sailing services this morning, click here

Have you any great images of the storm’s effects on the country? Let us know either @thejournal_ie on Twitter or to tips@thejournal.ie.

Rail

DART services are operating between Bray and Howth/Malahide only. More on that here.

Delays are expected on the Maynooth line due to heavy leaf fall overnight.

A points failure sees southeastern services operating between Rosslare and Wicklow only.

Meanwhile, the 6am Waterford-Heuston service has struck a tree, but is struggling gamely along nevertheless. The service will continue to operate but will be delayed.

Bus

Bus Éireann is operating its schedules as normal, apart form a couple of routes, the 350 and 401 in Clare and Galway respectively. More details here.

In Dublin, Dublin Bus services appear to be operating to schedule. If you’re experiencing differently let us know at tips@thejournal.ie.

Travel news now.

Air

Dublin Airport is operating as normal with no significant impact from the storm. A number of flights had been cancelled as of last night however, so check your timetables before travelling.

Cork and Shannon Airports are also operating as normal.

Good morning, and welcome to our Storm Callum liveblog.

First thing to note is that there are electrical outage issues in many places this morning, leaving large numbers of people without power. You can check the current status online here, and on Twitter here.

2 Source: PowerCheck.ie

ESB Networks has reported outages in Donegal, Mayo, and Cavan, together with large outages in Kerry, Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

Power faults of varying sizes have been reported in:

  • Kildorrey, Mitchelstown, Carrigrohane, Inniscarra, and Clogheen, and a large fault in Skibbereen and Baltimore in Co Cork
  • Annagry and Kincasslagh near Letterkenny in Donegal
  • Glenamaddy and Ballinasloe in Co Galway
  • Kenmare, Castleisland,  and Scartaglin, and a very large fault in the Sneem area of Co Kerry
  • The Naas area of Co Kildare
  • An extremely large fault in the Knocktopher and Paulstown areas of Kilkenny
  • Abbeyfeale, Athea, Pallasgreen and Kilteely in Limerick
  • Ballina in Mayo
  • Enniscorthy in Wexford

At present the outage in Kilkenny appears to be the most severe. 

