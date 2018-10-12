DART operating between Bray and Malahide only due to storm

THE DART SYSTEM in the Dublin area is operating between Bray and Malahide only this morning.

There is a points failure at Greystones and crews are on site working to rectify it, Irish Rail said.

DART services are also not operating between Howth Junction and Howth due to debris on the overhead power lines at Bayside.

“We hope to have this debris cleared shortly,” Irish Rail said.

Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets on the DART line

Due to the points failure at Greystones, Rosslare services are operating between Rosslare Europort and Wicklow only.

According to this morning’s update:

Ongoing efforts to sources buses from Wicklow to Dublin city centre are proving unsuccessful.