Ministers will hear how Chambers has written to unions twice in the past two weeks, including on Monday.
Industrial Action

Chambers to brief Cabinet on efforts to avert public sector strike

A government memo will outline some of the anticipated impacts of the strike including cancellation of outpatient hospital appointments.
6.01am, 13 Oct 2026
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JACK CHAMBERS IS to brief cabinet today on efforts to avert the public sector strike.

Wednesday’s strike will be the biggest since the height of the financial crisis in 2009.

Among the striking workers are nurses, consultants, teachers, special needs assistants (SNA), firefighters, prison officers and dentists. A full list is available here

The public expenditure minister will tell colleagues today of his department’s “substantial efforts” to engage in talks with public sector unions.

This included officials meeting with ICTU on 12 occasions during 2026, with two meetings taking place since the expiry of the deal in June.

Ministers will hear how Chambers has written to unions twice in the past two weeks, including on Monday, when it was reiterated that all issues raised by unions, including pay, could be discussed. 

At Cabinet today, a government memo will outline some of the anticipated impacts of the strike, including cancellation of outpatient hospital appointments and non-emergency procedures, as well as the closure of most schools, colleges and universities.

Ministers will also be warned about the impact on the wider economy, and especially smaller businesses, as parents may have to take leave to look after children.

A statement is expected to be agreed at Cabinet, and it is expected to express the government’s disappointment with unions’ repeated rejection of talks.

It is understood that it will also highlight measures in Budget 2027 that the government feels will help to address cost-of-living challenges, including an income tax package and a provision of €1.2 billion for a new deal.

The government will tell unions that it’s willing to have talks before Wednesday’s strike action, using the Workplace Relations Commission.

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Readers argue that the government's sudden concern for public sector workers is entirely fake
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Ministers are accused of being totally out of touch and hypocritical
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Government is to blame for atrocious public services
Ministers failed to engage in meaningful talks
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