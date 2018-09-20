Another storm could be on the way this weekend but Met Éireann says nothing is certain yet

MET ÉIREANN IS predicting that more wet and windy weather is on the way for the weekend but has warned that there is still “marked uncertainty” about what exactly to expect.

Today is expected to be dry in many areas but rain will gradually spread upwards from the south and will lead to heavy and persistent rain in the south and southwest with a risk of spot flooding.

Winds will be mostly light before becoming stronger later near the south and east coasts.

Tomorrow, fresh and gusty winds are expected to approach gale force in coastal areas but only scattered showers are predicted and it is expected to be mainly dry.

Highs 12 to 14C.

For Saturday, rain and strong winds moving in from the Atlantic will extend northeastwards but the exact timing of the stormy condition “may yet alter”.

“Marked uncertainty still for Sunday, but current indications suggest a wet and windy start to the day, improving later,” Met Éireann says.