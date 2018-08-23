This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 23 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The battle will be long': Housing activists threaten more property occupations until crisis is resolved

Around 40 protesters staged a protest through Dublin city centre this afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,225 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4198022
A group of housing protesters travel along O'Connell Street
Image: Stephen McDermott
A group of housing protesters travel along O'Connell Street
A group of housing protesters travel along O'Connell Street
Image: Stephen McDermott

A GROUP OF activists who recently took over two properties in Dublin say they will continue to occupy vacant buildings across the country until the housing crisis is resolved.

The warning was issued at a protest arranged by the group today, when activists delivered a letter to the Department of Housing to call for a motion of no confidence in Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

Earlier this month, the group occupied 35 Summerhill Parade and 34 North Frederick Street in the north inner city, protesting at what they say is the government’s “complete inaction” in dealing with the housing crisis.

A similar march was held last week, when activists staged a sit-in at the Department of Housing for several hours as they demanded to meet Murphy, who was on holidays at the time.

Today, around 40 protesters gathered at North Frederick Street at 2pm, stopping traffic in the city centre for around 30 minutes as they made their way to the Customs House.

Despite being invited to the Dáil by Department officials this week, activists revealed that they had to decline for logistical reasons, citing a demand that they produce their passports to enter Leinster House.

After arriving at the Department, one activist read a letter calling for the resignation of Murphy and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, saying Government policy had failed.

Addressing Murphy directly, she said: “After 14 months in office, the housing crisis has only gotten worse and it’s now abundantly clear that you are unfit to hold office as Minister.”

The group also said that it had received support from Sinn Féin, Solidarity, the Social Democrats, the Green Party, Labour, and other independent TDs, and called on them to show further support by tabling a motion against Murphy.

“The battle is going to be long and strenuous and needs to happen in places like this, because it won’t be won in the Dáil,” another activist said.

“People don’t realise the pressure being put on others from mortgage repayments and the threat of vulture funds. And it’s only going to get worse.”

Another warned that if legislation was not passed in the Dáil to resolve the housing crisis, “hunger strikes will be next on the agenda”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'
    25,178  66
    Fora
    1
    		Croke Park and the Digital Hub are fighting to keep prime sites off the land-hoarders list
    126  0
    The42
    1
    		Leinster and Munster Schools can't be separated as Ulster beat IQ Rugby
    10,194  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's everything we know about the upcoming Rihanna documentary
    2,905  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    Halligan says Church teaching on homosexuality 'evil' as LGBT issues under spotlight at RDS
    Leaflets making false link between abortion and cancer on offer at World Meeting of Families
    GARDAí
    Woman with knife robs priest (86) in parochial house
    Woman with knife robs priest (86) in parochial house
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'
    Father Pat Noise, James Joyce and The Chieftains: 12 of Dublin's most interesting wall plaques
    RDS
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    'Only a proportion' of clerical abuse victims have come forward, Archbishop says
    'Choose life': World Meeting of Families to talk homelessness, addiction and the LGBT community today

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie