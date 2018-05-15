Gaza killings: Tánaiste summons Israeli ambassador to express Ireland's 'shock and dismay'

TÁNAISTE AND FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has summoned the Israeli ambassador to express Ireland’s “shock and dismay” at the level of death and injury yesterday on the Gaza Strip, and to call for restraint from Israel in the hours and days ahead.

The ambassador was asked to attend a meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs at Iveagh House in Dublin. The Minister will also brief the Cabinet on the situation in Gaza this morning.

The ambassador has been informed of Irish demands for an independent international investigation into yesterday’s deaths lead by the UN, a spokesperson for the Minister said.

“Our mission in Ramallah reports that emergency responders in Gaza and the Strip’s health services are overwhelmed with the level of casualties,” said the spokesperson.

The health system was already facing major challenges due to lack of equipment and essential medicines.

Ireland, according to Coveney’s spokesperson, is also “very disturbed” by the level of injuries suffered by health workers tending to the injured.

59 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during protests along the Gaza border against the US embassy opening in Jerusalem.

Fresh protests are expected today as Palestinians mark the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” commemorating the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

The United States yesterday transferred its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem in a move that infuriated the Palestinians and was widely condemned.

Most of the Gazans who died Monday were shot by Israeli snipers, Gaza’s health ministry said.

At least 2,400 other people were wounded in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war.