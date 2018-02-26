  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Possible increased fares': Taxis won't be allowed to use some College Green roads during rush hour

A taxi driver association said that this move would increase fares as drivers will have to take longer routes.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 26 Feb 2018, 5:42 PM
12 hours ago 11,697 Views 78 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3873402
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IN TWO WEEKS’ time, new taxi restrictions will be put in place on College Green roads to help alleviate traffic congestion problems in Dublin city centre.

An association representing taxi drivers has said that this could lead to increased fares as drivers will be forced to take longer routes.

Numerous commuters have complained of morning travel problems after the Luas Cross City was introduced, including massive delays and stalled Luas trams around the College Green area.

Today, the National Transport Authority said that from the 12 March, taxis won’t be allowed to travel southbound in the College Green area during peak times in an effort to solve those problems.

During the hours of 7am to 10am, taxis will be restricted from driving southbound from the front of Trinity College, towards either Grafton Street or Dame Street.

There will be no restriction on movements by taxi through College Street towards Westmoreland Street, or on northbound movements from Dame Street towards Westmoreland Street in front of Bank of Ireland.

Offering a compromise, the National Transport Authority (NTA) said that taxis will now be able to travel northbound along the Luas alignment from Dawson Street to Westmoreland Street between midnight to 6am.

This will facilitate taxis to operate in a part of the city centre where there are high volumes of night-time activity thanks to pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in the area, it said.

But the National Private Hire And Taxi Association said that this was simply reversing a previous decision to close that road off to taxi drivers to facilitate the Luas Cross City’s route through the city.

It added that it was disappointed with the decision, but said there wouldn’t be a protest as it would be the passengers that would be hit by the decision.

“We’re disappointed we weren’t involved or consulted,” spokesman Jim Waldron told TheJournal.ie, adding that they had made submissions to the NTA and Dublin City Council.

We think that this is going to add to an increase in fares because drivers will have to take longer routes – that’s not what we want to do.
For the businessman and businesswoman who has to be in work at 8 or 9 in the morning, it’s going to make their journey longer.

He said that taxi drivers feel that this decision was just “pushing the problem along the streets”, and said that they would have preferred if the other 10 bus routes that are earmarked for diversion away from College Green should be removed first before the taxi restrictions are implemented.

Around 150 taxis per hour move southbound through College Green during the morning peak, according to the NTA. Reducing taxi movements will ease congestion and relieve pressure by freeing up space for the other public transport modes.

The changes have come after a number of other changes by the NTA, including redirected bus routes and introducing longer and more frequent trams to accommodate additional passengers.

A recently introduced 55-metre Luas tram stopped on the 45-metre O’Connell Bridge last week. The tram’s rear carriage was protruding across a yellow box junction between O’Connell Bridge and the south quays.

Read: The Luas goes at a ‘slow jogging pace’ through Dublin city

Read: Dublin Bus is changing another 10 routes to avoid College Green in the city centre

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (78)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status Orange snow-ice warning issued for seven counties as temperatures set to plunge to -7
149,282  100
2
Five people dead after explosion in Leicester
88,856  30
3
Here are the plans in place to get Ireland through Storm Emma
78,593  89
Fora
1
A huge investment firm has taken control of Ireland's biggest hotel
960  0
2
Aer Lingus passengers will have to pay up to €60 for the return of lost items
669  0
3
Poll: Should Dublin Port be uprooted for housing?
529  0
The42
1
Jamie Heaslip announces his retirement with immediate effect
65,073  113
2
RTÉ Head of Sport Ryle Nugent announces he will depart his post in June
42,828  80
3
British boxer dies hours after winning fight
31,930  15
DailyEdge.ie
1
The outrageous extension on last night's Room to Improve certainly divided viewers
20,545  9
2
13 of the best tweets about the impending 'Beast from the East'
12,085  1
3
This girl posted a photo of her legs on Twitter and everyone got really confused
10,050  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Dublin school teacher loses â¬75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
Clare auctioneer 'of some standing' jailed for raping his friend's daughter
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
OPINION
'Militant, hard-liners or Nazis' - How those challenging the status quo are labelled
'Militant, hard-liners or Nazis' - How those challenging the status quo are labelled
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
The most common foods we throw out and how to keep them fresher for longer
WEATHER
Planning to drive this week? Here's the advice for car-owners ahead of the severe wintry weather
Planning to drive this week? Here's the advice for car-owners ahead of the severe wintry weather
Here are the plans in place to get Ireland through Storm Emma
PHOTOS: Many parts of Europe are under snow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie