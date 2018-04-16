  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taxis banned from College Green during weekday mornings

Around 150 taxis per hour move southbound through College Green during the morning peak, according to the NTA.

By Cliodhna Russell Monday 16 Apr 2018, 8:29 PM
2 minutes ago 13 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3961465
Image: Twitter via An Garda Siochana
Image: Twitter via An Garda Siochana

TAXIS WILL NO longer be allowed through the College Street bus corridor on weekday mornings.

Numerous commuters have complained of morning travel problems after the Luas Cross City was introduced, including massive delays and stalled Luas trams around the College Green area.

The National Transport Authority brought in restrictions last month which are now coming into force.

Taxis will no longer be able to travel southbound in the College Green area during peak times of  7am – 10am Monday to Friday.

However, there are no restriction on taxi movements through College Street towards Westmoreland Street, or on northbound movements from Dame Street towards Westmoreland Street in front of Bank of Ireland.

Around 150 taxis per hour move southbound through College Green during the morning peak, according to the NTA.

The changes have come after a number of other changes by the NTA, including redirected bus routes and introducing longer and more frequent trams to accommodate additional passengers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Dublin man to have conviction quashed after spending 11 months in prison for a crime he didn't commit
70,497  0
2
Pharmacist praised for saving 17-year-old tourist who suffered anaphylactic shock
43,873  27
3
The rainfall warning from earlier has been extended to 7 more counties
38,241  34
Fora
1
Tech retailer Click.ie will be wound up following a tsunami of customer complaints
211  0
2
Three-quarters of employers are planning to give pay rises to staff this year
169  0
3
Poll: Do you think Airbnb listings should be licensed in Ireland?
134  0
The42
1
'A lot of supporters will not renew their season tickets. Ulster need to explain their decision'
43,736  0
2
Top 14 club Clermont distance themselves from signing Paddy Jackson
35,672  0
3
"They asked me about Effenberg. And I said: 'If he thinks I was like his father, he played like my mother'"
33,547  10
DailyEdge
1
There's some serious drama kicking off over the queue outside Harry Styles' Dublin gig
5,899  0
2
8 thoughts every single Irish kid had when It's Like That was No.1 in Ireland
5,711  4
3
Dermot Bannon is really concerned about the nation's lack of storage, and now so are we
5,468  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
A French cognac firm has pumped millions into an Anglo-Irish aristocrat's whiskey brand
GARDAí
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
Man arrested in Donegal after robbery and assault on taxi driver in Derry
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
DUBLIN
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Disability centre fails inspection despite closure threat
Pharmacist praised for saving 17-year-old tourist who suffered anaphylactic shock
CORK
Cork pensioner who persistently raped teenage step-daughter appeals 12-year sentence
Cork pensioner who persistently raped teenage step-daughter appeals 12-year sentence
'We wanted to show them we are people': How a Cork teen group bridged the age divide
Varadkar condemns list in Cork school that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie