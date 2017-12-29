  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 30 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Better sex education and conversations with parents: Why the teen pregnancy rate keeps falling

The number of teenage pregnancies in Ireland has fallen by 64% in 15 years.

By Órla Ryan Friday 29 Dec 2017, 11:00 PM
5 hours ago 8,199 Views 66 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3700903
Image: Shutterstock/Pressmaster
Image: Shutterstock/Pressmaster

THE NUMBER OF teenage pregnancies has fallen by 64% in 15 years.

Earlier this year, figures released by the CSO showed a decrease in the number of teenage births from 3,087 in 2001 to 1,098 in 2016.

This equates to a decrease in the teen birth rate from 20 per 1,000 of females aged 15-19 in Ireland in 2001 to 7.8 per 1,000 in 2016.

So, why has it dropped so much?

Niall Behan, Chief Executive of the Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) told TheJournal.ie: “We think it’s down to better sexuality education and better conversations between parents and young people.”

Behan said that, as well as the conception rate among teenage girls decreasing in recent years, so too has the abortion rate.

In 2016, 10 girls under the age of 16 sought an abortion in the UK, as did 56 girls aged 16 or 17 and 174 women aged 18 or 19 – according to figures from the UK Department of Health.

Behan said the decline in teenage pregnancy rates first noted in the early 2000s was likely a result of changes made to the sexual health education curriculum in the late 1990s.

He noted that sex ed can vary widely depending on the school, stating: “A lot of schools will talk about the main issues, some won’t.” He said some schools are “very reluctant” to talk about contraception, often for religious reasons.

There are some boards of management who still are reluctant to allow teachers to provide comprehensive sexual education. In fairness, that has diminished a lot.

“How an issue like contraception is talked about can influence its use,” he said, noting that some teachers may feel embarrassed when broaching the topic.

Behan said fear tactics around teenage pregnancy and sexually-transmitted infections may have an “initial scare impact on young people” but don’t help long-term, adding: “They need to be taught about contraception.”

Behan said people need to accept that humans are “sexual beings” and “young people will experiment around their sexuality”. He said it’s also important that young people are taught about the emotional aspects of relationships.

Behan said the curriculum could be further improved by being more inclusive of the LGBTI+ community. He added that the sex ed curriculum in some European countries discusses the opportunities girls and young women may lose out on if they become pregnant – something that could be also further explored in Ireland.

Behan said abstinence is no longer commonly taught as a way of avoiding pregnancy, but still features in some programmes, usually those imported from US evangelical organisations. He said these can have a “really negative effect”, adding there is “no evidence they have any impact on rates of teen pregnancy”.

Speaking about the role parents also play in terms of teaching young people about sexual health and contraception, Behan said there is an “increasing level of comfort” around discussing these issues, but it’ll always be an awkward conversation for some people.

Research 

When asked about how sex ed can vary widely in schools, a spokesperson from the HSE’s Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme (SHCPP) noted: “While research suggests that more RSE (Relationships and Sexuality Education) is happening in schools, the Department of Education Inspectorate continues to report a variation in the quality of the RSE programme taught in schools and students continue to report dissatisfaction with the RSE programme.”

The spokesperson said the SHCPP and the Department of Education have commissioned qualitative research “to help understand how RSE is experienced from the perspectives of stakeholders in a sample of post-primary schools”.

A key objective of the research is to assess what is required to support schools to improve implementation and quality of RSE. The recommendations from the project will help inform the steps needed to be taken to support teachers and principals.

The spokesperson added that RSE “has made a significant contribution to the decline in teenage pregnancies”.

According to the Irish Contraception and Crisis Pregnancy Study 2010, most young people were having sex for the first time between 17-19 years. Some 37% of men aged 18-25 and 26% of women aged 18-25 reported having had sex before the age of 17.

In the Growing up in Ireland Study carried out in 2016 (a nationally representative survey of 17 and 18-year-olds), one-third of young people said they had previously had sexual intercourse. Of those who were sexually active, 79% reported that they always used some form of contraception.

“This data suggests that the majority of sexually active teenagers in Ireland are aware of the risk of pregnancy and use contraception to protect themselves,” the HSE spokesperson said.

Read: The number of teenage pregnancies in Ireland has fallen by 64% – but STIs are on the rise

Read: As it happened: ‘Women from all walks of life and from every county in Ireland travel for abortion’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (66)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Someone in Ireland has won tonight’s €38.9 million Euromillions jackpot
113,481  56
2
Snow-ice warning kicks in at 10pm for 14 counties ahead of Storm Dylan
80,528  59
3
Apple apologises for slowing iPhones and offers discounted batteries
57,560  75
Fora
1
Whatever happened to... a 40-storey skyscraper in Dublin's docks?
1,444  0
2
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
350  0
3
The production house behind Dancing with the Stars has booked a second-successive loss
273  0
The42
1
'Now lads go home and they get abuse online just because they drove a ball wide'
19,731  42
2
Quiz: How well do you remember the sporting year?
19,616  10
3
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
18,162  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jeremy McConnell walks out of an 18 week prison sentence after just 34 days... it's The Dredge
7,000  2
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
5,929  0
3
People on Twitter are telling Chrissy Teigen about all of the weird things their kids lick
5,414  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
HEALTH
Nursing home staff member accused of 'squeezing resident's face and using abusive language'
Nursing home staff member accused of 'squeezing resident's face and using abusive language'
Better sex education and conversations with parents: Why the teen pregnancy rate keeps falling
Irish people are more fertile than almost all of our European peers
GARDAí
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
51-year-old missing from Mullingar home since Christmas Eve
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
DUBLIN
Dublin Fire Brigade crew have rocks thrown at them as they tackle car blaze in city centre
Dublin Fire Brigade crew have rocks thrown at them as they tackle car blaze in city centre
Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to LA makes emergency landing after fault detected
'It's a TRACKING app, where did those four minutes go?': Complaints made about Dublin Bus

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie