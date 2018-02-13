Teenagers arrested on suspicion of murdering six-week-old baby in Southampton

TWO TEENAGERS HAVE been arrested in connection with the death of a six-week-old baby in the southern English city of Southampton at the weekend.

Police were called to a home on Defender Road in the Peartree suburb at around 5am on Sunday morning after reports of a baby boy requiring medical attention.

The child was pronounced dead a short time later at Southampton General Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have now been arrested on suspicion of murder, Hampshire Constabulary said.

They remain in custody today.