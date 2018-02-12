'A sickening incident': Appeal after 64-year-old woman found dead in north Belfast

DETECTIVES FROM THE PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch are appealing for information following the suspicious death of 64-year-old woman in her home in North Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mother of two May Stevens was found in her Lismoyne Park home shortly after 3am by officers enquiring about her car which had been seen a short time earlier on the North Circular Road having failed to stop for police.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “At this stage we are treating Mrs Stevens’ death as suspicious. We now know that her car was stolen between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday before it was found abandoned in Glenbank Place at around 6.45am.

“I am keen to trace the movements of the car, a red Hyundai i30, bearing registration plates NRZ 3370, in North Belfast between 1.30am and 6.45am. The vehicle has damage to its nearside. I would also like to speak to anyone who has information about two men who were seen walking away from the car after it was abandoned in Glenbank Place in the direction of the Crumlin Road.

“I am investigating a possible link to two other attempted burglaries in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning – one of which was also in Lismoyne Park.

“I can fully understand the shock and devastation felt in the community today following this sickening incident, “Mrs Stevens was last seen alive in her house late on Saturday evening and I am awaiting the results of the post mortem.

“May touched the lives of many people living in this community as she was a long standing public servant teaching maths to pupils at the Boys’ Model as well as working at Newtownabbey Region College in recent years.

“This incident has left the Stevens’ family mourning the loss of a wife, mother and sister. Mrs Stevens was looking forward to becoming a grandmother.

“We take the issue of crime against older people extremely seriously and remain committed to putting those responsible before the courts. We work to prevent such crimes, to catch those responsible for incidents which do occur and to help older people keep themselves and their home safe.”