Masked gang attacks man with hammers in aggravated burglary

THE PSNI IS appealing to the public for information following a serious assault of a man during an aggravated burglary in north Belfast.

Detectives from the Musgrave area of the city said the incident occurred in Greenmount Place, north Belfast, last night.

Detective Sergeant Adam Ruston said it was reported to the PSNI at around 10.30pm that a number of masked men wielding hammers had forced entry into a property, assaulted and threatened a man who sustained injuries to his body and head.

He said: “The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“We are appealing for anyone with information that could be useful to our investigation, or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around 10-10.35pm last night to contact detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on 101 quoting reference number 1355 of 08/01/18.”