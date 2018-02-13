Four men arrested after several injured in stabbing incident at funeral in Armagh

Updated at 08.45am

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have now arrested a total of four people in relation to a stabbing incident that took place after a funeral in Armagh yesterday.

The PSNI said that a “prolonged altercation” took place on the North Circular road in Lurgan after a funeral.

There were several people with injuries, but police do not believe any are life-threatening.

“Police had worked closely with the bereaved family involved to ensure that the funeral service and interment passed off without incident,” chief inspector O’Connor said.

The disturbance that followed the burial was senseless and put the safety of all the mourners at risk. It was also deeply upsetting for the grieving family. Police acted swiftly to keep people safe and take those involved off the street.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possessing an article with a blade in a public place and a 37 year old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both men remain in police custody.

A 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 23 year old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon has also been released on bail.

Police had multiple crews in the area after the incident.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who sees any bladed or pointed weapons in the area of North Circular, Lake Street, Antrim Road, North Street or William Street,” the PSNI said in a statement on Facebook.

DO NOT touch them, but phone us immediately please.

People in Northern Ireland with information on the incident can contact the PSNI on 447.