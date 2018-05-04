The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ORANMORE: A person has been arrested after a garda was stabbed during an incident in Galway this afternoon.
2. #ON MUTE: Twelve of 15 mobile phones belonging to senior garda officers are missing and cannot be provided to the Disclosures Tribunal.
3. #NO, MINISTER: Galway East TD Sean Canney announced that he’s leaving the Independent Alliance after reports that he and Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran had a fight about a ministerial role.
3. #RIP: The funeral of mother-of-three Natalia Karaczyn has taken place in Sligo Cathedral this morning.
5. #EMERGENCY: A mandatory evacuation order remained in effect in part of Hawaii after the Kilauea volcano erupted, spitting red-hot lava out of ground fissures.
