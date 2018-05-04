Funeral of Natalia Karaczyn to be held this morning in Sligo

THE FUNERAL OF mother-of-three Natalia Karaczyn will be held this morning in Sligo.

Natalia Karaczyn’s body was discovered shortly after 10am on Wednesday in the Lough Gill area of Sligo.

The mother of three had been missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo, since Sunday morning.

Her husband appeared before Sligo District Court yesterday morning charged with the murder of his wife.

Rafal Karaczyn, 32, was brought from Ballymote Garda Station to the courthouse.

“A very real sadness”

“There is a very real sadness in Sligo at the untimely death of Natalia Karaczyn,” said Bishop Kevin Doran.

“I wish to extend our sympathies and the promise of our prayers to Natalia’s family and friends, both here in Sligo and at home in Poland.

May God give to Natalia, eternal life with Jesus and all the saints, and may His Spirit console and strengthen her family in these very difficult days.

Doran also delivered his message in Polish for members of the the Polish community.

“Wiadomość o przedwczesnej śmierci Natalii Karaczyn dogłębnie wstrząsnęła mieszkańcami Sligo.

“Łącząc się w żałobie i smutku wobec tak ogromnej straty, w imieniu społeczności diecezjalnej pragniemy przekazać wyrazy najszczerszego żalu i współczucia oraz zapewnienie o nieustającej modlitwie Rodzinie oraz Przyjaciołom Natalii, zarówno w Sligo jak i w Polsce, ojczyźnie Zmarłej.

Niech Dobry Bóg przyjmie Ją do Swego Królestwa, a Duch Święty obdarzy Jej Bliskich ukojeniem i pokojem serca w tym bolesnym doświadczeniu.

Natalia’s funeral will take place at 11.30am this morning in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo.

Father Stanisław Kardas, Chaplain to the Polish Community in Sligo, will be chief celebrant of the Mass.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at sligocathedral.ie.

