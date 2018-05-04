  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Funeral of Natalia Karaczyn to be held this morning in Sligo

Natalia Karaczyn’s body was discovered on Wednesday morning.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 4 May 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 2,118 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3993124
Image: GPO
Image: GPO

THE FUNERAL OF mother-of-three Natalia Karaczyn will be held this morning in Sligo.

Natalia Karaczyn’s body was discovered shortly after 10am on Wednesday in the Lough Gill area of Sligo.

The mother of three had been missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo, since Sunday morning.

Her husband appeared before Sligo District Court yesterday morning charged with the murder of his wife.

Rafal Karaczyn, 32, was brought from Ballymote Garda Station to the courthouse.

“A very real sadness”

“There is a very real sadness in Sligo at the untimely death of Natalia Karaczyn,” said Bishop Kevin Doran.

“I wish to extend our sympathies and the promise of our prayers to Natalia’s family and friends, both here in Sligo and at home in Poland.

May God give to Natalia, eternal life with Jesus and all the saints, and may His Spirit console and strengthen her family in these very difficult days.

Doran also delivered his message in Polish for members of the the Polish community.

“Wiadomość o przedwczesnej śmierci Natalii Karaczyn dogłębnie wstrząsnęła mieszkańcami Sligo.

“Łącząc się w żałobie i smutku wobec tak ogromnej straty, w imieniu społeczności diecezjalnej pragniemy przekazać wyrazy najszczerszego żalu i współczucia oraz zapewnienie o nieustającej modlitwie Rodzinie oraz Przyjaciołom Natalii, zarówno w Sligo jak i w Polsce, ojczyźnie Zmarłej.

Niech Dobry Bóg przyjmie Ją do Swego Królestwa, a Duch Święty obdarzy Jej Bliskich ukojeniem i pokojem serca w tym bolesnym doświadczeniu.

Natalia’s funeral will take place at 11.30am this morning in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo.

Father Stanisław Kardas, Chaplain to the Polish Community in Sligo, will be chief celebrant of the Mass.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at sligocathedral.ie.

Comments have been disabled as a man has been charged

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Car gets impounded for no tax or insurance - it's picked up by tow truck, and two hours later it's impounded again
67,347  103
2
WATCH: Police enter shooter's hotel room after worst mass shooting in modern US history
41,659  19
3
Temperatures to reach 20 degrees over bank holiday weekend
39,785  19
Fora
1
Dr Quirkey's profits halved the same year the famous arcade fell foul of the taxman
310  0
2
‘The idea came at the right time - it was just before we were planning to emigrate’
309  0
3
A Dublin medtech startup has raised nearly €2m for its Canadian expansion
226  0
The42
1
'The risk is huge, but we've got to back ourselves': Ireland's €1 million match
37,562  15
2
As it happened: Atletico Madrid v Arsenal, Europa League semi-final
35,118  18
3
'I'm 100% committed to Ireland... you should want to play for only one country'
31,998  6
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's brother wrote a letter to Prince Harry telling him not to marry her and it's saltiest thing ever
12,338  1
2
A guy told his date to 'shut up' when she tried to pay on First Dates, and she wasn't a bit impressed
11,167  1
3
The photographer behind Gigi Hadid's latest Vogue cover needs to be cancelled
10,437  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
COURTS
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Court of Appeal upholds decision to allow State to deport man with alleged Islamic terrorism links
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
HSE
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
Vicky Phelan says CervicalCheck inquiry must be done urgently and in public
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
HEALTH
How are abortions carried out?
How are abortions carried out?
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie