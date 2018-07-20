The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. #DATA BLUNDER: Citizens’ personal data was accidentally given to loyalists by the PSNI, the Irish News exclusively reports. A pen drive was accidentally left in a computer removed for forensics before being returned to the owner, it said.

2. #BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May continues her visit to the North, and is expected to address the backstop and Irish border issue in a speech in Belfast later today.

3. #STORM: At least 11 people, including children, died after a boat carrying tourists on a Missouri lake capsized and sank last night. Others are still missing.

4. #LIVE REACTION: Top US spy Dan Coats was told during an on-stage interview about Donald Trump inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House. Here’s how he reacted.

5. #SHARING IS CARING: Facebook has agreed to share information on its Eighth Amendment referendum ads, the Irish Times has reported.

6. #PLAYSTIVAL: The organisers of a children’s festival supported by the Happy Pear have issued an apology after concerns were raised over the issue of garda vetting.

7. #RIO GAMES: The Olympic Council of Ireland has had its €300,000 funding approved for 2018 – but it cannot be used towards any “legacy issues” from the past.

8. #THE CHASE: Community groups fighting plans for an incinerator in Cork Harbour have taken their battle to the High Court for judicial review.

9. #WET ÉIREANN: It’s going to rain in parts of the country this weekend, mostly in the east. Before you make plans, here’s Met Éireann’s forecast.