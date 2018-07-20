This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Say that again' - Top US spy shocked when he learns Trump invited Putin to the White House

The Washington meeting could happen as early as this autumn.

By Associated Press Friday 20 Jul 2018, 7:27 AM
5 hours ago 26,817 Views 50 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4137780

Source: CBS News/YouTube

UNBOWD BY SWIRLING criticism of his summit encounter with Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump swiftly invited the Russian leader to the White House this autumn.

News of the invite appeared to catch even the president’s top intelligence official by surprise.

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats learnt of the invite while being interviewed during an appearance at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

“Say that again,” was his response from the stage when he was informed of the news.

“Did I hear you? Okay,” he continued, pausing for a deep breath. “That’s going to be special.”

A White House meeting would be a dramatic extension of legitimacy to the Russian leader, who has long been isolated by the West for activities in Ukraine, Syria and beyond and is believed to have interfered in the 2016 presidential election that sent Trump to the presidency.

No Russian leader has visited the White House in nearly a decade.

Trump asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Putin, and “those discussions are already underway,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said yesterday.

Trump earlier had tweeted that he looked forward to “our second meeting” as he defended his performance at Monday’s summit, in which the two leaders conferred on a range of issues including terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation and North Korea.

“There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems … but they can ALL be solved!” Trump tweeted.

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin to the invitation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Israel passes controversial law defining itself as a state of the Jewish people
28,716  254
Fora
1
Cork locals are bringing their battle against the Ringaskiddy harbour incinerator to the High Court
48  0
The42
1
Brentford's Championship rivals make Ireland international Egan their club-record signing
12,037  4
DailyEdge
1
Amanda Seyfried made Cher believe that she didn't like her when she was actually just star-struck
2,319  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Minister tells Facebook he is 'appalled and disgusted' over harmful content
Minister tells Facebook he is 'appalled and disgusted' over harmful content
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Naughten to meet Facebook management to discuss 'deep concerns' about harmful content
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ reveal Sunday morning is peak time for assaults in Ireland
Gardaí reveal Sunday morning is peak time for assaults in Ireland
'Companies are being targeted daily': Gardaí warn businesses to be vigilant of invoice frauds
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
DUBLIN
Rain and breakdowns on the quays cause heavy traffic in Dublin city
Rain and breakdowns on the quays cause heavy traffic in Dublin city
26-year-old man missing from Dublin found
4 events for... fans of summer music outdoors
RUSSIA
'Say that again' - Top US spy shocked when he learns Trump invited Putin to the White House
'Say that again' - Top US spy shocked when he learns Trump invited Putin to the White House
Trump invites Putin to visit White House this year
'Wild speculation': Minister denies suspects behind attack on former spy have been identified

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie